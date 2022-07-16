Thoughtless Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2: How to get, God Rolls, and more

The Thoughtless is a Legendary Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2. The weapon was introduced in the Season of the Risen and can still be found in the Season of the Haunted. Sniper Rifles are very popular in PvE because they allow Guardians to pick off targets from a distance.

In some situations, Sniper Rifles can be really handy in PvP activities as well. While many Guardians steer clear of this weapon type because it reduces mobility, Thoughtless is one of the few Sniper Rifles that is still quite popular in the PvP activities in Destiny 2.

How to get the Thoughtless in Destiny 2

Thoughtless was introduced during Destiny 2 Season of the Risen, and it was one of the few weapons tied to the seasonal activity during that season, the PsiOps Battlegrounds.

The easiest way to pick up this weapon in the game is by focusing Umbral Engrams on the Thoughtless at the War Table at the H.E.L.M in the game. However, in order to be eligible to focus Umbral Engrams on just this weapon, Guardians need to have it unlocked from before. This weapon can be picked up from the final chest in the PsiOps Battlegrounds activity in the game.

Once a Guardian has received the Thoughtless from the activity, they will be able to focus Umbral Engrams at the War Table on this weapon. Focusing Umbral Engrams also happens to be one of the easiest methods to acquire this weapon in Destiny 2. However, Guardians will have to acquire Umbral Engrams before they can focus them at the War Table.

However, the Thoughtless can be crafted as well, and in order to craft this weapon, Guardians will first have to unlock the pattern. This can be done by completing Deepsight Resonance extractions on Thoughtless variants that are resonant. The resonant variants of Thoughtless can be identified by the telltale red border around their placeholder icon.

In order to unlock the pattern for this weapon in Destiny 2, Guardians will have to complete five Deepsight Resonance extractions of this weapon. Once it has been unlocked, Guardians will be able to easily craft this weapon in the Enclave on Mars. Crafting allows Guardians to pick and choose the perks that suit their playstyle in the game. However, there are a few rolls and perks that are considered the best for this weapon.

Thoughtless Legendary Sniper Rifle God Rolls

Just like every other weapon in the game, the Thoughtless also has its own set of God Rolls in the game. Since it is mostly used in PvE, here are the perks that Guardians should be looking out for with respect to the Thoughtless in Destiny 2:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (Recoil +30, Handling +10) / Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15)

Magazine: Accurized Rounds (+10 Range) / Appended Mag (+1 Magazine)

Trait 1: Overflow (Picking up Special or Heavy ammo loads this weapon beyond its normal capacity.) / Rapid Hit (Precision hits temporarily increase stability and reload speed.)

Trait 2: Firing Line (The weapon deals additional precision damage when the Guardian is near two or more allies.) / Headstone (Precision kills spawn a Stasis crystal at the location of the target.)

These are a few rolls that Guardians might want to look out for while picking up the Thoughtless in the game. These rolls focus on making the weapon more stable or adding more range to it. Since it's a Sniper Rifle, both these stats need to be taken into consideration before heading out with it into battle in Destiny 2.

