Destiny 2: Top 5 Exotic Armor that are a part of the PvP meta

The PvP activities in Destiny 2 can get very demanding at times. Although a major chunk of the players in the game flock to the PvE activities, there are a considerable number of players who love what the Crucible has to offer.

The Crucible is where Guardians test their mettle against other Guardians. In such difficult scenarios, Guardians use everything they can in order to get an upper hand on their enemies. While Exotic weapons are regularly used in this activity, many Exotic Armor pieces can also be very useful in such scenarios.

A survey conducted by @MijagoCoding brought forth an insight into the Exotic Armor pieces that were used the most in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. This article will list the Exotic Armor pieces that are heavily used in PvP activities.

Note: The list isn't ranked in any particular order.

Exotic Armor pieces that are a part of the PvP Meta in Destiny 2

1) Ophidian Aspect

The Ophidian Aspect is an Exotic Armor for Warlocks. This item has made it to the PvP meta in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted because it boosts airborne effectiveness.

The airborne effectiveness perk has become essential in this season as it procs well with the Ember of Tempering and the Heat Rises aspect. The Heat Rises aspect allows Warlocks to fire weapons while gliding. Since firing while gliding takes a toll on accuracy, the airborne effectiveness perk comes in handy. With the Ophidian Aspect equipped, Warlocks in Destiny 2 equip and reload weapons quicker, reducing the weapon downtime during reloads.

2) St0mp EE5

Hunters are probably the nimblest of all the three Guardian classes in Destiny 2. The St0mp EE5 is an Exotic Leg Armor for Hunters. The intrinsic perk on this item is known as Hydraulic Boosters.

With this perk active, Hunters can run faster, slide farther, and jump higher. Although this perk reduces the airborne effectiveness of weapons, Hunters won't really need it while running this Exotic Armor on their build because they will be able to reach vantage points quicker. This armor focuses on turning Hunters into speed demons. This is something that can come in handy while running PvP activities in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

3) Wormhusk Crown

Hunters usually have a high mobility stat. The higher their mobility stats, the faster their class ability cools down. Dodging is the class ability that Hunters have in the game. Whenever a Hunter dodges while wearing the Wormhusk Crown, they receive a small health and shield boost.

This Exotic procs very well with both Solar and Void subclasses. Void Hunters can turn invisible whenever they dodge. In an intense firefight, Hunters can quickly dodge and hide. This can help them recover health quickly because the Wormhusk Crown's intrinsic perks kick in and grant them the boost.

On the other hand, Solar Hunters turn Radiant whenever they dodge. Radiant weapons inflict more damage. So not only do Solar Hunters receive a small health bonus when they dodge, their weapons start doing more damage as well.

4) Dunemarchers

Similar to Hunters, Titans also have their version of the St0mp EE5 and it's known as the Dunemarchers. The intrinsic perk on this item is known as Linear Actuators.

With this perk active, Titans sprint faster. However, after sprinting for a short duration, they build up a static charge. Once this charge is built up, whenever the Titans melee an enemy, this static charge inflicts chain damage onto nearby enemies. This Exotic can come in handy while playing Control matches in the Crucible in Destiny 2.

5) Loreley Splendor Helm

Out of all the Exotics on this list, the Loreley Splendor Helm is the newest one. Introduced with the Witch Queen expansion, this item quickly rose to popularity. Moreover, now that the Solar 3.0 rework is finally out, this Exotic Armor has found its place in many Titan builds because it makes them very hard to kill.

The Loreley Splendor Helm in Destiny 2 has an intrinsic perk known as Cauterizing Flames. With this perk active, whenever Titans are critically wounded and have full class energy or cast a barricade, they create a Sunspot. Titans get additional Restoration while standing in Sunspots. However, Titans will have to walk in and out of the Sunspots in order to repeatedly trigger the Restoration buff bonus.

This procs well with the Sol Invictus aspect that Titans have in the game. With this aspect active, Titan's abilities recharge faster, and if they have cast a super while standing in the Sunspot, the energy drains slower. Moreover, if an enemy steps into these Sunspots, they are scorched. Overall, Loreley Splendor Helm is a well-rounded Exotic. It is no surprise why the Titans love using this so much in Destiny 2.

These five Exotic Armor pieces are the most popular ones for PvP right now. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they are the best. Most Guardians like playing PvP in a style that suits them the best. It is unlikely that these items will fit every playstyle in Destiny 2.

While players are encouraged to try these items with their builds, there are a lot of Exotic Armor pieces out there. Destiny 2 is a game that focuses a lot on builds, and almost every Exotic Armor in the game can find its place in some sort of build.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far