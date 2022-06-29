Best solo flawless Titan build for Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon

The Solar 3.0 rework has turned the Titans into absolute killing machines in Destiny 2. Apart from the Solar subclass rework, The Season of the Haunted saw the arrival of a new dungeon known as Duality. This dungeon takes Guardians inside the mind of Disciple Calus as they attempt to steal his memories.

The premise of the dungeon is really interesting, just like the many other dungeons in the game. However, this dungeon is a really difficult one and the bell mechanics can get slightly tricky in it. This article will cover a build that can help Titans breeze through the Duality Dungeon in Destiny 2.

Best Solar 3.0 Titan build for a solo flawless Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon run

This build focuses on making Titans into unkillable monsters in the game, and it can be really powerful if used correctly. However, a solo flawless run in any subclass often depends upon how players choose to utilize their abilities in the game.

That said, here are all the details that Guardians need to take into account while considering this build.

Abilities

Super: Burning Maul.

Class Ability: Rally Barricade. Titans summon a small barricade in front of them. They can still kill enemies while aiming down the sights from behind this barricade. While standing behind the barricade, the Titans receive a buff on range, weapon stability, and reload speed.

Melee: Throwing Hammer. Titans can throw a hammer that deals damage to enemies when it strikes them. The Titans' melee ability fully recharges when they pick up the hammer. If the hammer strikes an enemy, picking it up grants a cure.

Grenades: Thermite Grenades. These grenades detonate to create a wall of fire that damages and scorches enemies in its path.

Solar 3.0 Aspects and Fragments choices for the Titan build in Destiny 2

Roaring Flames: Solar ability final blows and ignitions grant bonus Solar ability damage. This buff stacks up to three times. When the Roaring Flames is active, uncharged melee attacks scorch targets and inflict solar damage.

Sol Invictus: Sunspots are generated through Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched enemies. Standing in a Sunspot gives quicker ability regeneration and supers last longer.

Sunspots scorch and damage enemies who step inside and also grant the Restoration buff to Guardians.

Ember of Solace: Buffs like radiant and restoration have a longer duration.

Ember of Tempering: Final blows with Solar weapons grant increased recovery to Guardians and their allies.

Ember of Torches: Powered melee blows make the Guardian and their nearby allies radiant. This effect stacks thrice. Guardians and their allies receive increased airborne effectiveness for their weapons as well. (-10 Recovery)

Ember of Blistering: Guardians gain grenade energy whenever they defeat enemies with Solar ignitions in Destiny 2.

Armor and Mods

Exotic Armor: The Path of Burning Steps. This Exotic leg armor has an intrinsic perk known as the Firewalker. When this perk is active, Solar final blows deal damage that keeps going up with each final blow. Titans can't be frozen or slowed easily through Stasis abilities. If they do get frozen, Titans don't take any damage when they break out, and they create a burst of Solar energy around them.

Mods: A high Resilience stat is something that the Guardians should look forward to while making this build. Other than that, Guardians can focus on the following mods:

Bountiful Wells

Melee Well Maker

Well of Life

Font of Might

Elemental Ordnance/Explosive Well Maker

These are some of the mods that Guardians can focus on while running the Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon solo. When it comes to the weapon perks, Guardians from all three classes can use the following perks:

Golden Tricorn

Rampage

Multi Kill Clip

Bait and Switch

The basic idea behind this entire build is to keep up with the DPS against the bosses. Whenever the Firewalker buff is active, Guardians keep receiving additional bonus weapon damage for every Solar final blow. Titans can keep making Solar wells by getting kills with their Throwing Hammer. The Font of Might mod procs well with this build because it buffs Solar weapons when a Solar well is picked up. The Firewalker perk also procs well with the Golden Tricorn and the Rampage perks, making every weapon absolutely deadly in Destiny 2.

Guardians should keep in mind that this build isn't absolute, and they can try out different Exotics and different fragments in order to see what works for them and what doesn't in Destiny 2.

