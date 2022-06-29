Best solo flawless Hunter build for Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon

Hunters have been having a really hard time with the Solar 3.0 rework in Destiny 2. While this class has its own perks that make them absolutely amazing in any mode of the game, the Solar 3.0 rework can get a little uncomfortable when running a Hunter in the game.

However, there are a few Solar 3.0 Hunter builds that can make this class absolutely deadly. When it comes to having a flawless run of this dungeon, it highly depends upon the skill of the player.

That said, here's a quick Hunter build that can help this class solo the Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Solar 3.0 Hunter build for a flawless solo Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon run

The basic idea behind this build is to keep scorching targets continuously and get the Radiant buff in the game. Solar elemental wells also play a role in this build because they proc well with the Font of Might mod.

Duality has a lot of enemies, so being able to scorch and ignite targets is a good way to deal with the massive number of enemies in the game.

Abilities

Super: Blade Barrage.

Class Ability: Gamblers Dodge: The melee ability gets restored if Hunters dodge nearby enemies.

Melee: Knife Trick: Guardians throw flaming knives at enemies, scorching them.

Grenade: Solar Grenade

Solar 3.0 Aspects & Fragments for the flawless solo Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon Hunter build

Knock 'em Down: Blade Barrage shoots more projectiles. While Radiant, every successful melee kill restores melee ability. In short, Hunters have infinite knives.

On Your Mark: Precision final blows with any weapon grant Guardians and their nearby allies additional weapon reload speed and handling for a short while. Activating the class ability grants Guardians maximum stacks for this buff.

Ember of Torches: Powered melee final blows make Guardians and their nearby ally Radiant.

Ember of Solace: Buffs like Radiant and Restoration last longer.

Ember of Empyrean: Solar ability or Solar weapon final blows make the Radiant and Restoration buffs last longer (-10 Resilience).

Ember of Searing: Defeating targets that are scorched grants additional melee energy (+10 Recovery).

Ember of Singeing: When the scorch debuff is applied to targets, the Class Ability recharges faster.

Armor and Mods

Exotic Armor: Assassin's Cowl. This helmet is probably one of the best Hunter Exotics in Destiny 2. Since Hunters heavily rely on invisibility, it would only make sense if they got to be invisible even when they're not running the Void subclass.

The Assassin's Cowl Exotic Helmet has an intrinsic perk known as the Vanishing Execution. With this perk active, Hunters turn invisible every time they land a powered melee final blow.

This final blow also grants partial health and shield restoration. While invisible, final blows and finishers against more powerful targets extend the duration of this invisibility.

Mods: As mentioned before, the basic idea of this build was to be able to apply scorch to targets. While melee knives keep the Hunters Radiant with every precision blow, weapon damage output is an issue. These are the mods that Hunters can take into account while making this build:

Melee Wellmaker

Explosive Wellmaker

Font of Might

Armor of the Dying Star

Classy Restoration

The reason for using these mods lies in the fact that the wellmaker mods generate Solar wells. With the Font of Might mod equipped, whenever Guardians pick up these Solar wells, Solar weapons get an additional weapon damage boost.

Classy Restoration adds the Restoration buff to Hunters every time they activate their Class Ability.

Apart from these mods, here is a list of weapon perks that Hunters can take into account as well:

Golden Tricorn

Rampage

Multi Kill Clip

Bait and Switch

These are the mods that Hunters should keep an eye out for when creating this build in Destiny 2.

While the builds take care of one part of the problem, the remainder lies in the hands of the Guardian. Being able to use abilities at the right time can often result in easy room clears.

