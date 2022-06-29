Banshee is selling a max range PvP god roll SMG in Destiny 2 right now 

Since the sixth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, a lot of players been busy clearing the new Sever mission and pinnacle activities. With Grandmaster Nightfall returning next week, players are trying to get their builds as ideal as possible.

However, amid all the excitement, everyone's favorite gunsmith vendor had his inventory refreshed with the arrival of a new week.

Players can, in fact, head to him right now to get a PvP god roll Submachine Gun known as Enyo-D. While there are five other Legendary weapons to choose from, the SMG currently shines the most.

Enyo-D god roll for sale on Banshee-44 in Destiny 2 right now (June 28 to July 5)

Shayura's Wrath damage falloff in Destiny 2 (Image via Light gg)

Submachine Guns can be very potent inside the Crucible, especially in medium to close-range fights. Weapons such as Shayura's Wrath have dominated the PvP arena for quite some time now due to their ability to melt targets from 25 meters off. The recent Enyo-D can surpass that quite easily, with a maximum Range of 84.

The perk combinations that players will get with Enyo-D are as follows:

Extended Barrel for increased Range and reduced Handling, alongside Full Bore with increased Range, reduced Stability and Handling.

Steady Rounds for 15 Stability and Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Well Rounded for bonus Stability, Handling and Range after using a charged melee or throwing a grenade.

Rampage for increased damage with each kill, up to 33% at 3x stacks.

The weapon also comes with Range masterwork, which grants an additional 10 to the Range stats of the weapon.

Enyo-D is on sale for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers. It can be tweaked further with the multiple barrel and magazine perks it comes with.

Enyo-D SMG in Destiny 2 from Banshee-44 (Image via Bungie)

The best barrel and magazine perk for the maximum Range, however, is Full Bore and Accurized Rounds. This particular combination grants an 84 Range to the weapon with a 25-meter damage falloff.

For the third column, players usually look for other perks such as Feeding Frenzy or Tunnel Vision, but Well Rounded can also be activated with Healing Grenades.

Precision Framed Submachine Guns are useful in PvE as well, as they can dish out enough damage to clear out adds.

Submachine Guns have also been tied to Overload Champion mods this season, making Enyo-D a very capable weapon in PvE with the right perks.

