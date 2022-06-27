Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 28 to July 5): Bonus Crucible ranks, The Arms Dealer Nightfall, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted enters its sixth week with a new set of seasonal challenges and activities. With the upcoming reset, Bungie will be bringing in the last Nightfall of the season, as Grandmaster Nightfall is inching closer each day. The seasonal Sever mission is expected to be Resolve as Caiatle fights her Nightmare of Ghaul.

The upcoming weekly reset will bring bonus Crucible ranks with each game mode, alongside new pinnacle rotating activities. As mentioned above, The Arms Dealer will be last in line for the Nightfall strikes in Season of the Haunted. Bungie will also bring a different game mode to their newly added Crucible labs, called Capture Zones.

The following article lists all the meaningful content changes that are coming with the sixth weekly reset.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 6 weekly reset and all upcoming content detailed

1) The Arms Dealer Nightfall

The Arms Dealer's main boss, Bracus Zahn (Image via Destiny 2)

The Arms Dealer is the sixth and last piece of the Nightfall strike this season and will be in the pool with exclusive weapons. Players are expected to face Unstoppable and Barrier Champions alongside all three elemental shields, with Arc on just one Fallen captain.

The Arms Dealer was one of the first strikes introduced in the game with the year one campaign, Red War. It is the shortest mission in the game alongside Lake of Shadows, allowing players to speed through the process and farm for reputation EXP and Nightfall weapons.

The modifiers include:

Scorched Earth, where enemies will throw grenades more often.

Chaff, for disabled radar.

Zahn's Stratagem, for increased Solar damage and incoming airborne damage.

With The Arms Dealer being confirmed as the sixth Nightfall Strike, all missions in the upcoming Grandmaster Nightfall include The Corrupted, Inverted Spire, Warden of Nothing, Insight Terminus, Proving Grounds, and The Arms Dealer.

2) Bonus Crucible ranks

Crucible vendor, Shaxx (Image via Destiny 2)

With the upcoming reset, players can earn bonus ranks by playing Crucible matches, be it Rumble, Control, Survival, or even Zone Capture. With each Valor gain and reputation rank-up, Shaxx will provide inventory rewards such as ritual weapons, prime engrams, and enhancement core.

The week 6 seasonal challenge will also consist of an objective requiring everyone to pick up the ornament for the Chain of Command. Players can stock up on enough activity streaks to pick up both the weapon and its ornament.

3) Pinnacle rotators

Pit of Heresy (Image via Destiny 2)

In the weekly pinnacle rotator, players will be able to run the Pit of Heresy Dungeon alongside the Garden of Salvation Raid to earn pinnacle weapons. This will be the last chance to get any pinnacles and max out the power level before Grandmaster Nightfall hits the activity pool.

The minimum power requirement for Grandmasters will be 1585, as players will be denied from entering the activity with anything lower. It should be noted that pinnacles from these rotating activities will only be given after completion, not after each encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far