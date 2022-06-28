How to find 'Time Wasted' on Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular MMORPGs out there. Developed by Bungie, this game allows players to choose from three different Guardian classes and then use these classes to go up against the enemies of the system.

Since Destiny 2 is such an interesting game, it's understandable why players spend a lot of time playing it. Moreover, being an RPG, this game focuses a lot on character builds.

Now, getting that perfect character build can take a lot of time. That means grinding events and dungeons over and over again until Guardians loot that perfect stat piece on that armor, or the god roll weapon that they were looking for.

Destiny 2 players can find out 'Play Time' and 'Time Wasted' in the game

From gods to wish dragons to space monkeys, the Guardians of Destiny 2 stand firmly in the face of danger with weapons and the Light, a power that allows them to wield multiple abilities.

Bungie's very own sci-fi fantasy game has a very interesting storyline. Over the years, the game has come a long way in terms of storytelling and mechanics, making it a very interesting game to play.

Regarding the time spent in the game, not only can players check 'Play Time,' they can also see 'Time Wasted,' which stands for the amount of time they spent on a deleted character.

Players can check the number of hours that they've spent in Destiny 2 in Steam itself. Players need to head into their library on Steam and then click on the game. The top bar where the "Play" button is located should tell players the number of hours they've spent in the game.

The total time players have spent in the game can be seen here (Image by Sportskeeda)

Alternatively, players can also make their way to a website known as 'Time Wasted' on Destiny. It is very easy to use and once players have made their way their, all they need to do is enter their Guardian name and the number in the format "Guardian#1234" where Guardian is their name in Destiny 2 and #1234 is the ID.

This ID can easily be found by either logging into the game, or by checking their profile on the Destiny companion app.

The Time Wasted on Destiny webpage (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once players have entered their ID into the Search bar, the website will perform its magic and will pull all the time-related data for the Guardian's activity in the game. Interestingly enough, it gives everyone a graphical representation of their average playtime over a period of a month.

Moreover, this site can provide a detailed account of which areas of the game a player has focused on. Destiny 2, as a game, has a lot of activities that a player can participate in when they're tired of the story mode. In fact, some storyline quests tie in with some of the other activities like Strikes in the game.

Apart from showing the total time played in the game, players can also see the amount of time they've wasted in the game. Moreover, the total play time does not include the number of hours a player has spent in Orbit or in different social areas.

Overall, Time Wasted on Destiny is a fun little website that can provide players with information that they can use to plan things out while playing the game. Other than that, it doesn't serve much purpose. Moreover, the site isn't affiliated to Bungie at all, so players might want to exercise caution while using it.

