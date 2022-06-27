How to obtain the Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted is focusing a lot on the Solar subclass for now. Thanks to the Solar 3.0 rework, Guardians in the game can now burn everything in sight. That said, there are a few Exotic items in the game that work extremely well with the Solar 3.0 rework. Destiny 2, at its core, is an RPG that focuses a lot on builds. A good build can do wonders in the game. On the other hand, a build that isn't optimized properly won't work efficiently in any activity.

All three classes in Destiny 2 have their own class-specific Exotics that work well with the Solar subclass. The item in question is the Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet in Destiny 2. This item is specific to the Warlocks in the game. That said, here's how Guardians can get their hands on the Exotic helmet in the game.

Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet in Destiny 2

The Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet was introduced back during the Beyond Light expansion in the game. Although it procs really well with the Solar 3.0 subclass right now, it wasn't used that much up until the Season of the Haunted.

To get their hands on the item, here's what Guardians should do:

The Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet can be obtained by completing a solo lost sector on Legend or Master difficulty.

Guardians must approach the Lost Sector and interact with the banner outside to start the Lost Sector.

Once that's done, Guardians should get through the Lost Sector like they normally would.

However, Legend and Master Lost Sectors have additional modifiers, so Guardians must check which modifiers are active and what kind of champions they'll face in the Lost Sector. Once they've checked it, they must equip appropriate mods to make the run easier.

While these are the steps that Guardians need to take to get their hands on the Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet, they must also remember that this helmet isn't the only one in rotation. Guardians may have to run the Lost Sectors multiple times to get their hands on this item with the appropriate stats.

The Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet has an intrinsic perk known as the Rites of Ember. With this perk active, whenever a Warlock casts Daybreak, the projectiles from this attack will scorch targets on contact. Moreover, the scorches affect targets even more, and whenever a target is damaged by scorch, Warlocks will receive a small amount of melee energy.

As mentioned earlier, the Dawn Chorus Exotic helmet fits well with some of the Warlock builds in the game. Since the basic idea is to burn enemies, an Exotic item that makes the scorch debuff stronger would definitely work well in any build. It's interesting to see how Bungie is interested in making the older Exotics work even better as Destiny 2 grows.

