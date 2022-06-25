How to complete the Destiny 2 Skydock IV Master Lost Sector in under a minute  

Daily Lost Sectors is one of the primary tickets for Destiny 2 players, especially when it comes to farming Exotic armor.

With each reset, Bungie changes the daily Lost Sector to a random location, which can be either in Nessus, EDZ, Dreaming City or on the Moon.

D2 Lost Sector Report @D2LostSector Looks like today's lost sector has reverted back to Skydock IV. Looks like today's lost sector has reverted back to Skydock IV. https://t.co/qKsU8bcBmm

Each of these activities can be done with a fireteam or solo. However, completing them solo allows a player to land an Exotic piece on a given day. It can be a helmet, gauntlet, chest piece or leg armor.

The game further prioritizes the one gear that is missing from the players' inventory, increasing its drop rate upon solo completion.

With the ongoing reset, players can jump inside the Skydock IV located in EDZ and run both difficulties, including Master and Legend.

Skydock IV Lost Sector speedrunning guide in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

1) Where to locate the Lost Sector

Skydoc IV location on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

To find the Skydock IV, you will need to spawn on the Sunken Isles waypoint located in EDZ. From there, take the path to your right. A great way to navigate towards the Lost Sector is by taking out your ghost and following the purple "Lost Sector" icon.

Upon reaching the entrance, you will see a separate activation banner that will ask you to select the difficulty of the instance you want to run.

Legend difficulty requires you to be 1560 with a rare Exotic drop rate. Master difficulty requires a power level of 1590 with a more common drop rate for Exotic armor.

2) Modifiers

Modifiers for the Master difficulty in Skydock IV (Image via Destiny 2)

If you're running the Lost Sector in Master difficulty, you will most likely face the following enemies and modifiers:

Barrier and Unstoppable Champions.

Void shielded enemies for the most part.

Solar burn with 50% incoming and outgoing damage.

Equipment lock.

Attrition for decreased regeneration and wells of Light spawns upon defeat of a target.

Today's Skydock IV is dropping Exotic hands, granting gears such as Nothing Manacles, Renewal Grasps, Osmiomancy Gloves, Second Chance and a lot more.

3) The process

Glaive and Lament are necessary for this process (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete the Lost Sector in under a minute, you will need a few essential gears, including a Void Glaive, Lament Exotic Sword and an Unstoppable Glaive mod. Once you're equipped, go to the entrance of the Lost Sector and initiate it on Master difficulty.

The idea is to skip the entire Lost Sector except for one Unstoppable Champion and the boss. This will still reward you with Platinum completion on Master, allowing you to farm your Exotics as quickly as possible.

Enter the sector and run past all the enemies until you come across a room similar to the one in the image below.

Boss room in Skydock IV (Image via Destiny 2)

Once you're in the room, stun the Unstoppable Champion you see on the left with your Glaive and finish it off with Lament. Next, defeat the boss using the same Exotic sword and loot the chest to complete the run.

Do not kill any additional enemies inside this room, as it will spawn another Unstoppable, which fails the Platinum completion.

The reason behind Lament is to get bonus damage and healing when revved up. The intrinsic perk, Banshee's Wail, grants healing and bonus damage to enemies after performing a block for a short period of time. You can also run an invisible Hunter alongside the aforementioned gears if things go a little messy.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

