How to obtain Precious Scars in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

Exotics in Titans have shaped the Destiny 2 class into a wrecking force for both PvE and PvP. Some gears have the perfect balance of utilities, while others are considered to be straight-up broken. While the class itself relies a lot on their Resilience and Strength, there are often times when they take on the role of support.

Precious Scars is one of the Exotics for Titans, which turns the class into a medic rather than a DPS. Its intrinsic perk, Kintsugi, creates a burst of healing around you after a final blow with a matching subclass-type weapon. Being revived or reviving allies in PvP and PvE also creates this effect.

The ongoing Lost Sector rotator, the K1 Crew Quarters, is currently dropping Exotic headgear upon solo completion. From there, you can grab the Precious Scars by either running the Lost Sector on Legend or Master difficulty.

Precious Scars Exotic Titan headgear in Destiny 2: How can players obtain and use it?

The K1 Crew Quarters Lost Sector is located on the Moon, where players can spawn on the Sanctuary, head towards Hellmouth, and follow the waypoint until they arrive at the entrance. With the ongoing reset from June 26 to 27, you can pick up Mask of Bakris, Precious Scars, Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, and Loreley Splendor Helm.

So if you're running a Titan and don't own the Precious Scars Exotic, you have a very high chance of getting the Exotic you don't currently have. Here's what you need to do in the Lost Sector to get the Precious Scars:

Once you head towards the activation node of the daily Lost Sector, activate either on Legend or Master Lost Sector.

You will need to complete the Lost Sector solo to get a chance at acquiring the Exotic in the daily drop pool.

Higher difficulty means a higher chance of Exotic drop. So try and run the Master difficulty if you're over 1570.

Obtaining a Platinum completion is also crucial when it comes to getting the Exotic.

Choose your gears according to the modifiers set by the Lost Sector. For example, in K1 Crew Quarters, having an Anti Barrier, Anti Overload, and a Solar weapon is necessary.

Once you defeat the final boss and open the chest, you will have a chance at getting Exotic gear for your class as a drop. If nothing drops, run the Lost Sector again. After you acquire the Precious Scars, you can keep repeating the Lost Sector for other headgear, or the same one, but with better stats.

With its perk Kintsugi, Precious Scars can grant you and your allies a burst of healing at 15 meters with a 100HP overshield for 10 seconds after getting revived. This works after reviving someone as well.

After getting a weapon kill with the same element of the equipped subclass, the wearer can heal themselves and their allies within 15 meters for 60HP. However, there is a 3-second cooldown to this. The stats mentioned are the same in both Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

