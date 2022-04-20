Destiny 2 Master Vow of the Disciple comes with added difficulty but underwhelming loot

Destiny 2 thrives off endgame content for the most part, as numerous high-tier loot drops from them. Activities such as Grandmaster Nightfall, Legends campaign, and Master Raids are just some examples of PvE content that can push the limit of a skilled player.

Colin (Legionless) | Destiny 2💡 @LegionlessTV



The *only* thing they have is a couple more stat points.



I really miss weapon ornaments Really unfortunate about Master Vow of the Disciple. Adepts aren't dropping with curated rolls or enhanced perks. Also can't be crafted.The *only* thing they have is a couple more stat points.I really miss weapon ornaments Really unfortunate about Master Vow of the Disciple. Adepts aren't dropping with curated rolls or enhanced perks. Also can't be crafted.The *only* thing they have is a couple more stat points.I really miss weapon ornaments😞

Bungie decided to add the newly released Raid, Vow of the Disciple, with a new difficulty that asks everyone to be 1580 or above. However, Raids are one of the most demanding activities, even without modifiers.

When Bungie announced the Master variant of Vow, many wondered about the nature of the loot from each encounter.

After roughly ten hours of releasing the content, it is safe to say that the mood within the community is rather gloomy, as Bungie went off the mark when it came to the Master loot table.

Adept weapons feel underwhelming compared to existing craftable Destiny 2 Raid weapons

One thing that makes Master Vow different from Grandmaster is that enemies feel a lot less punishing after reaching the required cap of 1580. Some modifiers have also been added with the newest difficulty, including Match Game, increased Champion mobs, and Chaff.

The center of the attraction of every endgame Destiny 2 content has been the loot, with Master Vow of the Disciple being no different. However, much to everyone's surprise, the only loot users are being rewarded with are armor pieces.

Destiny 2 Events @EventsInDestiny



Weekly Reset, 4/19:



Master Vow of the Disciple - Available Now

Nightfall - The Glassway

Bonus Nightfall rewards all week!

Crucible - Showdown Rhulk awaits.Weekly Reset, 4/19:Master Vow of the Disciple - Available NowNightfall - The GlasswayBonus Nightfall rewards all week!Crucible - Showdown Rhulk awaits. Weekly Reset, 4/19:➖Master Vow of the Disciple - Available Now ➖Nightfall - The Glassway➖Bonus Nightfall rewards all week!➖Crucible - Showdown https://t.co/N4WGq1VHBr

For this week, on April 19, gamers will get mobility-focused armor. So naturally, everyone would want to get them for a better Hunter build. But when it comes to weapons, the only option is to get one of the six available raid weapons after completing the challenge.

For example, if the week's challenge is bound to be the Acquisition encounter, players can only get an Adept weapon in Master Vow if they complete the challenge. These Adept weapons don't have any special perks or enhanced versions, making each Destiny 2 Master Vow run pointless.

Raid weapons are already available for crafting with an enhanced perk. With the Raid over a month old, most of the community must have already crafted their favored weapons with the best possible enhanced perks in the Enclave.

In comparison, Master Vow offers only one weapon, that too from a single encounter.

The only difference between Adept weapons and normal Raid weapons is that the former weapon type consists of an extra perk column.

