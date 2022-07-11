Destiny 2 leaks hint at possible Arc 3.0 rework changes in upcoming updates

Two major subclasses have already been reworked in Destiny 2. Arc is the only subclass that remains, and come Season 18, it will also receive its due in terms of an upgrade, bringing it on par with the rest of the subclasses in the game right now.

The first subclass to receive the Aspect/Fragment style of character build in Destiny 2 was Stasis, making it a very powerful subclass at the time. The remaining subclasses have finally followed suit, and Stasis does not feel that powerful anymore.

While Bungie has been silent about the changes that will be introduced with the Arc 3.0 rework, some details about the same have been leaked online.

What to expect in the Destiny 2 Arc 3.0 rework?

Some Destiny 2 leaks provide some interesting information about the rework that will be seen in Season 18. The Arc 3.0 rework will receive a few keywords associated with the buffs and debuffs dished out by this subclass.

The expected keywords as per the leaks are as follows:

Disorient

Electrify

Chain

Quickness

Reflect

Out of the keywords above, Disorient and Electrify could be associated with the debuffs that Guardians could apply to their enemies, while Chain, Quickness and Reflect could be upcoming buffs.

Every time a subclass has been reworked, a new stat focus is revealed. Recovery has always been a priority for all subclasses. With the Solar 3.0 rework in Destiny 2, Resilience was also something that Guardians had to start focusing on.

Since Arc is related to lightning, which is usually associated with speed, there is a chance that the Mobility stat will also be in focus during Season 18. Currently, this stat determines how high a Guardian can jump, but it is about time it does something more than that.

That said, Hunters do not really have an interesting super when it comes to the Arc Subclass. They just whip out an electric staff and then run around hitting enemies with it. When compared to Titan's Fists of Havoc or Warlock's Stormtrance, this super is not that great.

The upcoming rework could give Hunters a super that could be on par with the other two, making the Arc Hunter a decent enough subclass in Destiny 2.

For now, there are a few exotics that do well with the Arc subclass. The Riskrunner features the Chain Lightning effect, and Cloudstrike drops lightning on a specific area.

With the upcoming rework, there should be mods that could allow Guardians to chain lightning on enemies. Moreover, if the Disorient keyword is to be true, there is a chance that the upcoming Arc mods could focus on stunning enemies.

Finally, Warlocks is the only class that has an interesting melee ability when it comes to the Arc subclass. With the upcoming rework in Destiny 2 Season 18, there is a chance that Titans and Hunters will receive newer and better melee abilities.

That said, these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt. Leaks surrounding Destiny 2 are a rare sight, so no one really knows how accurate they will be. With around two months remaining in the current season, it is only a matter of time before Bungie releases some details about the Arc 3.0 rework in the game.

