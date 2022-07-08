Destiny 2: How to get the Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper Rifle (2022)

The Cloudstrike Exotic Sniper Rifle was introduced in Destiny 2 with the Beyond Light expansion. This expansion gave Guardians the ability to use Stasis, the first darkness-based subclass in the game. The Cloudstrike can be a tricky weapon to obtain, but it is probably one of the best snipers that the game has to offer.

Since it's an Exotic weapon, it's bound to have a perk that makes it stand out from the rest. This article will discuss the weapon, its perks, and how Guardians can get their hands on it in Destiny 2.

How to get the Cloudstrike in Destiny 2

Since the weapon was introduced with the Beyond Light expansion, it's locked behind missions that are restricted to Europa only. Guardians who haven't purchased the expansion won't be able to get their hands on this weapon.

In order to get this weapon, Guardians will have to complete Empire Hunts on Europa. In these Empire Hunts, Guardians will have to hunt down and defeat different powerful members of Eramis' comrades. There are three different Empire Hunts in total, and these three missions have three different enemies as well. Here's a list of all the Empire Hunts and their respective bosses:

The Warrior: Phylaks

The Dark Priestess: Kridis

The Technocrat: Praxis

All three Empire Hunts have small missions that Guardians need to complete before they can go on to face the final boss on Europa in Destiny 2. The Cloudstrike can be dropped from any of the three Empire Hunts mentioned above. Although there are different difficulties for these missions, the drop rate for the Cloudstrike remains the same for all of them. Therefore, it doesn't make sense to run any of these missions on a high difficulty in Destiny 2.

Unlocking these Empire Hunts in Destiny 2

While completing Empire Hunts is one part of the story, being able to unlock them is a different tale altogether. Guardians will have to complete the main part of the Beyond Light campaign before they can start playing these missions.

Guardians will have to complete these Empire Hunts once during the course of the campaign. Once the campaign is complete, Guardians can replay these Empire Hunts over and over again in exchange for Herealways Pieces. This can be done by visiting Variks on Europa in Destiny 2.

Cloudstrike Curated Rolls and more

The Cloudstrike is an Exotic Sniper Rifle. It has an intrinsic perk known as Mortal Polarity. With this perk, whenever a Guardian hits a precision final blow, a lightning strike hits the area. It also has another perk known as Stormbringer. With this perk, whenever Guardians hit rapid precision blows, a lightning storm appears at the point of impact.

Apart from this, this weapon comes with perks like Fluted Barrel, Alloy Magazine, and Hand-Laid Stock. All three perks make the weapon more stable, and the Alloy Magazine perk increases the reload speed for this weapon.

Overall, the Cloudstrike is a powerful weapon that Guardians can get their hands on in the game. Moreover, with the upcoming Arc 3.0 rework, this weapon could find its place among the many Arc synergies that Guardians can come up with once the rework goes live in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far