A broken cheese is allowing players to get infinite revive tokens in Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall

The Grandmaster Nightfalls has officially kicked off with Destiny 2 Season 17, week 7. Players have started grinding for gears with double loot as this week's Nightfall is the Proving Grounds. However, players who have already earned the Conqueror seal will be able to gild it by running every Nightfall in Grandmaster difficulty.

Since Grandmasters are considered the pinnacle of endgames, the community is constantly looking for ways to make things easier. Thankfully, the recent wave of Nightfalls can be done with a slight cheese, which can also be considered friendly for beginners.

This cheese lets players keep their revive tokens intact even upon death, making it easier and safer for a fireteam to complete a Grandmaster run, be it The Arms Dealer, Proving Grounds, or even the Warden of Nothing.

Grandmaster Nightfall 'cheese' lets players revive with no cost in Destiny 2

Grandmaster Nightfalls are considered the most challenging PvE activity in the game right now. It requires coordination among fire team members, with perfect builds for support and DPS, alongside ammo economy. Amidst everything, the game mode grants limited revivals and sends the entire fireteam back into orbit upon wipe.

Destiny 2 menu on consoles for exiting the game (Image via Cheese Forever)

However, a new "bug" can be exploited for all Nightfalls this season until Bungie decides to patch it. The cheese here requires a player to close the game upon death instantly. This can be done on both PC and console, where any player on a fireteam will need to close an instance of the game entirely after death.

Rejoin activity screen (Image via Destiny 2)

PC players can do so by typing Alt+F4 on their PC, and Console players can go to their menu and exit the game. Aside from saving a revival token, this cheese can also provide players with heavy ammo. The idea is to take advantage of the new "rejoin" feature.

This process works in the following order:

If a player dies during the Grandmaster run, they must quit the game entirely.

After launching the game, players will now need to join via the option that asks "Rejoin Activity."

Any fireteam member inside the Grandmaster run will need to stay alive during this time.

The dead player will load back with full health, heavy ammo, and revival tokens.

Anyone can change their loadout until the "Equipment Locked" pops out on the screen. Destiny Item Manager cannot be accessed during this time, limiting the loadout to only those selected during the first run.

