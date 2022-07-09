How to get the Side by Side emblem in Destiny 2 (2022)

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular looter shooters in the genre today. Released back in 2017, this game has clearly managed to stand the test of time and has been growing in terms of followers ever since.

Emblems have been a part of the Destiny 2 universe ever since the inception of the game. These emblems are basically cosmetic banners that display the power level and the achievements of the Guardian who owns them. Presently, there are quite a few emblems in Destiny 2. While some of them look rather dull and boring, there are a few that are absolutely beautiful.

Acquiring the Side by Side emblem in Destiny 2

The Side by Side emblem is one of the newly introduced emblems in Destiny 2. While getting this emblem isn't that complicated, for a change, Guardians will have to do something other than play the game in order to get this.

To get this emblem in the game, Guardians will have to make a purchase from the Bungie Store. However, not all items in the store are eligible for this offer. There's a special section under the Merchandise tab, known as the Bungie Foundation. This particular tab features items at very reasonable prices and all the money raised by selling these items will be donated to the Bungie Foundation.

Items that Guardians can purchase in order to be able to claim the Side by Side emblem (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

The Bungie Foundation is a nonprofit charity organization run by the company responsible for developing Destiny 2. The foundation has been active for quite some time now and is working hard to give back to the community through direct efforts or via other nonprofit organizations.

As mentioned above, whenever Guardians purchase an item under the Bungie Foundation tab in the Bungie Store, they'll receive a code for the Side by Side emblem that they can use in Destiny 2. Furthermore, this emblem has a rather appealing appearance, making it a great reward for those willing to contribute to the community. Only one code will be handed out per purchase and it will be sent to those who do so via email. Here's what everyone with the code needs to do to claim the emblem in the game.

Guardians will have to make their way to this website, and log into their Destiny 2 account.

Once logged in, they will then have to enter the code and hit the 'Claim' button. That should be enough to redeem the code.

Once the code has been redeemed, Guardians can then hop into the game and make their way to the Collections tab.

Under the Collections tab, they will then have to select "Emblems" and then claim the Side by Side emblem in the game from there.

Once the item has been added to their emblem slots, Guardians can equip it onto their profile, just like they normally would with any other item in the game. There's no deadline for this offer just yet, and it's unlikely that Bungie will stop this offer anytime soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far