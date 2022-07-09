Xur is selling a very rare armor set in Destiny 2 right now (July 8)

The recent daily reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted brought back Exotic inventory for players across the world. This week, Bungie made the Grandmaster Nightfalls live for all players as well, prompting players to start working towards getting Adept loot and armor. Typically, Guardians would want the best Exotics and Legendaries for smoother runs in the high-tier activity.

This week from July 8 to 12, Xur can be found selling different types of gears on EDZ. Players can spawn at the Winding Cove waypoint and head towards the entrance of the "Flooded Chasm" Lost Sector. The vendor can be found standing on top of a small hill, just beside an abandoned Fallen ship.

Xur's inventory is selling the Illicit Invader armor set in Destiny 2 week 7 (July 8 to 12)

To find Xur on EDZ, players must spawn on the Winding Cove, and head for the hills to the right. There will be a path on the left side of the flooded land, that leads to a cave on one side and several trees on the other. Entering this cave will lead players straight to Xur.

The cave that leads straight to Xur on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

The Agent of the Nine is selling the Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle, Wormhusk Crown for Hunters, Stronghold gauntlets for Titans, and Felwinter's Helm for Warlocks. Considering the upcoming subclass rework to be Arc 3.0, the Queenbreaker might be a great pick for those who don't have this Year 2 Exotic.

Stronghold Exotic gauntlet for Titans (Image via Destiny 2)

Exotics aren't worth the pickup this week, except for Titan's Stronghold with 22 base Recovery. The Hawkmoon Exotic Hand Cannon comes with perks such as Polygonal Rifling and Eye of the Storm, both of which are extremely effective in PvP.

In the Legendary section, Xur has brought in one of the rarest armor sets from Gambit called the Illicit Invader set. Each set is a great pickup for players looking for rare transmogs, as well as those looking for decent spikes in stats. Titan's Illicit gauntlet is getting sold with a massive 30 Resilience and Warlock's boot with 21 Intellect.

Illicit Invader gauntlets for Titans this week (Image via Destiny 2)

In the weapons section, the Seventh Seraph Carbine can be a decent pick for Warmind and melee builds. The Deafening Whisper Void Wave Framed Grenade Launcher comes with perks such as Killing Wind and Rampage.

However, the Bite of the Fox takes the cake this week, as this hard-hitting Sniper Rifle consists of perks such as Explosive Payload, Smallbore, and Accurized Rounds.

