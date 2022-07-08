Destiny 2 Reaper Seal guide: How to unlock all triumphs

After the recent weekly reset on July 5, Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted has all the triumphs available for players. If a player obtains all of them, the seasonal seal, known as the Reaper, will be granted to to them. Similar to seasonal titles in the past, some triumphs tied to the seal were time-gated, which has now been unlocked after this week's epilogue.

There are a total of 10 objectives you will need to complete to earn the Reaper Seal. However, each objective requires the completion of numerous smaller objectives and activity completions. The following article will guide readers through various important details regarding the Reaper Seal as well as how to earn it.

How to quickly unlock the Reaper Seal in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (2022)

1) Severance

Sever Reconciliation mission in Destiny 2 Season 17 (Image via Bungie)

The first objective is perhaps the easiest out of the lot, as you will need to finish all seven missions of the seasonal story, Bound in Sorrow. The game has requested players to complete tiers in Nightmare Containment and the Sever mission on the Moon each week.

If you lag behind in the storyline, the game will allow you to finish the story in one sitting, which will also grant players triumph.

2) Vendor upgrades unlocked

All upgrades from Crown of Sorrow (Image via Destiny 2)

To achieve this triumph, you will need to unlock all 18 upgrades available within the Crown of Sorrow vendor on H.E.L.M. Each upgrade requires the usage of a currency called Figment of Darkness, which can be acquired via seasonal challenges and the vendor itself.

Seasonal challenges such as Empty Grief from Week 5, Burning Shame from Week 4, alongside Sparking Rage and Glean Cut from week 6, are some easy objectives that can give players Figments upon completion. Additionally, three other Figments can be picked up after leveling up the Crown of Sorrow rep to 16.

3) Tritainment

Nightmare of Elykris (Image via Destiny 2)

This triumph will require you to defeat three main bosses in the Nightmare Containment public event within the Leviathan Castellum. Keep in mind that each boss is time-gated per week, so Elykris, Anaphex, and Navota can be found in three separate weeks, in that order.

These bosses can spawn at tier 3 in Nightmare Containment, so if you have already completed the weekly seasonal quest, chances are, you are already done with this triumph.

4) Harvester of Sorrows

Binding Vestiges at the end of Nightmare Containment (Image via Destiny 2)

While you're busy running Nightmare Containments and defeating the bosses, make sure to bind your vestiges at the end of your Nightmare Harvester. There are a total of five steps, so you will need a lot of Vestiges of Dread from opening up chests, local resource nodes, patrols, and activities.

The fastest way to grind a Nightmare Containment is to launch a "Containment" instance in Leviathan. Fortunately, there is a high chance that you might get matched with a dedicated lobby looking to farm the same triumph as you are.

5) Malicious Haunt

Season of the Haunted weapons (Image via Destiny 2)

You can use any one of the six seasonal weapons to defeat combatants and Guardians. The ideal weapon here is the Hollow Denial Trace Rifle for PvE, and the Without Remorse Shotgun in PvP. The Shotgun, being a Lightweight Frame, can be quite effective against Guardians, especially in the hands of a regular PvP player. Bonus progress will be granted for Guardian kills as well.

Hollow Denial on Shuro Chi and Grasp of Avarice's first checkpoint are some ideal locations for decent progression in PvE.

6) Reaper's Blade

The Scythe in Season 17 (Image via Destiny 2)

You will simply need to defeat combatants using the Scythe Relic in different locations. The Scythe can be obtained in Nightmare Containment after depositing orbs of regrets inside Sever missions and also in the open world. You can perform two kinds of attacks, a light one or a heavy one.

A heavy attack slams the Scythe to the ground while launching a flame wave towards a group of enemies. Fortunately, using either attack will grant progress towards the triumph.

7) Opulent Avarice

Opulent Chests on Leviathan Derelict (Image via Destiny 2)

For this triumph, you will need to open several Opulent Chests using Opulent Keys. Each chest has a chance of granting a normal or Deepsight Opulent weapon. To obtain these keys, you can start by opening normal chests across the derelict Leviathan. For chest locations, you can find them scattered all across the Royal Pools and the Pleasure Gardens.

Leviathan map (Image via u/LarryJeans)

Each location has three Opulent Chests, which are usually denoted by a small riddle on the Opulent Key. You can refer to the image above for the locations of each chest.

8) Shadow's Return

Royal Pools (Image via Destiny 2)

Shadow's Return probably has the longest objectives out of all when it comes to obtaining the Reaper Seal. This triumph has four sub-quests, called "Fever Dream", "A Guardian is a Guardian even in Nightmare", "Get to taking out their Commander one by one", and "Controlled Burn."

For "Get to taking out their Commander one by one", and "Controlled Burn", you will need to defeat four Nightmares that are roaming the Derelict Leviathan. They are Nightmares of Ky'leks, Evoks, Tlazat, and Uaoc. For the "Guardian is a Guardian even in Nightmare", you will need to find a specific public event in the Royal Pools.

This event is for the "At the Behest of Empress" triumph. Look for a blue Cabal sign in the pools and start the event by calling upon Caiatl's allies.

9) Hear, but Don't Heed

Calus Automation (Image via Destiny 2)

To get this triumph, you will need to listen to all of Calus' Automaton talk in the six seasonal Sever quests.

This triumph has been obtainable ever since the last Sever mission, Resolve, was released in week 6.

10) #1 Fan

Calus Bobbleheads (Image via Destiny 2)

For this triumph, you will need to pick up 9 Calus Bobbleheads located across the derelict Leviathan and Sever mission.

You will need to place each Bobblehead in H.E.L.M. beside the small section of Crown of Sorrow to earn the triumph.

