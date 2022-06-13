Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 4 (June 14) 

With the fourth weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, Bungie will be adding nine more seasonal challenges for everyone to complete. Similar to the ones before, these challenges will grant rewards such as XP, Bright Dust, seasonal materials, and more upon completion.

The following article lists all the upcoming seasonal challenges that players can access from June 14. These include the fourth step of the Bound in Sorrow questline, Solar melee calibrations, Mayhem kills, precision calibrations, and more.

Each seasonal challenge is essential for XP gain, so completing them is crucial to reaching the pinnacle cap of 1570.

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted week 4 seasonal challenges and how to complete them (June 14)

1) Sorrow Bound IV

Zavala and his wife (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete the fourth step of the seasonal Bound in Sorrow questline. Additional objectives include Cabal Centurions that players can defeat throughout the system.

Bound in Sorrow IV completion required: 1

Several Cabal Centurion kills required: 50

Rewards: Challenger XP+

2) Crematory Fist

Solar Titan (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat combatants in the Derelict Leviathan using melee abilities. Bonus progress will be granted upon defeating Nightmares and enemies using Solar melee.

Warlock's Celestial Fire, Titan's Hammer Throw, and Hunter's Knife Trick are some of the powerful abilities that'll help progress this objective faster.

Melee kills required: 150

Rewards: Challenger XP+

3) Burning Shame

Sever mission with Crow and Uldren's Nightmare (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to complete the seasonal mission from week 1, called Sever – Shame. However, the additional objective is to complete the mission with the Solar subclass alongside weapons that have to be Solar, Kinetic, or Stasis.

Completion required: 1

Rewards: Figment of Darkness, Challenger XP+

4) Shape of Nightmares I

Season of the Haunted weapons (Image via Bungie)

Extracting weapon elements from the red-bordered Season of the Haunted weapons will complete this challenge. Acquiring the Sever Deepsight upgrade in Crown of Sorrow will guarantee a Deepsight Haunted weapon drop by redeeming a Bound Presence each week.

Elements extraction required: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+

5) Mod Collector

Nightmare Harvester artifact in Season 17 (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will simply need to unlock mods from the seasonal artifact, Nightmare Harvester. Each artifact grants the player a power bonus and a point for artifact unlock, both of which can be earned by earning XP.

The number of unlocked mods required: 12

Rewards: Challenger XP++, Bright Dust

6) Precision calibration

Returning Opulent Sniper Rifle, Beloved (Image via Bungie)

Players can complete this challenge by scoring precision kills using Sniper, Scout, and Linear Fusion Rifles anywhere in the system. Bonus progression will be granted upon Guardian kills in the Crucible.

Precision kills required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust.

7) High-Value Hunter

Gambit bank (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, Guardians will need to defeat powerful combatants inside Gambit. High-value targets will grant bonus progression towards completion.

Combatant kills required: 75

Rewards: Challenger XP++, Bright Dust

8) Flourish of Power

Guardians casting super abilities (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat opposing Guardians using their super abilities inside the Mayhem playlist.

Number of kills required: 50

Rewards: Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

9) Darkest Nightfall

Sedia in The Corrupted strike (Image via Bungie)

Players will simply need to complete a Nightfall strike on Hero difficulty or higher to complete this challenge. The strike in the Nightfall pool from June 14 to June 21 will be The Corrupted from Dreaming City.

Nightfall completions required: 3

Rewards: Nightfall weapon, Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

