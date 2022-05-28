Without Remorse Shotgun in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain, God Rolls, and more

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted did not exactly bring too much content or introduce too many weapons and armaments to the game as compared to the previous season.

However, there are a fair bit of additions that Bungie did choose to bring, which Guardians are enjoying quite a bit. One such new addition to the weapon’s line-up is the Without Remorse Solar Lightweight Frame Shotgun.

The weapon is considered to be quite powerful in the current PvE and PvP meta, and many players have been looking for ways to obtain it and get favorable God Rolls. The Without Remorse does indeed come with a variety of perks that make it incredibly versatile for all game modes.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the ways that Guardians will be able to obtain the Remorse Shotgun in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, and some of the incredible perks to look out for.

Obtaining the Without Remorse Shotgun in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

Destiny 2 Guardians will be able to get their hands on the Without Remorse Shotgun in three specific ways. However, a fair bit of luck and RNG will be required, hence, this is what makes it grind-heavy and not exactly complicated or tricky.

1) Crafting the Without Remorse Shotgun

The initial option would be to craft the weapon itself. However, to be able to do so, Guardians will first be required to extract its Deepsight Resonance five times to have access to its recipe.

Players will be able to get their hands on both the standard as well as the Deepsight Resonance variation of the shotgun in all Derelict Freighter activities. However, the Deepsight version of the weapon is a rather rare drop, and players might be required to farm enemies for a considerable amount of time to obtain it.

Crafting was a highly sought-after mechanic by the Destiny 2 fanbase, and Bungie finally did add it with the Witch Queen expansion that dropped a couple of months ago.

2) Through Opulent chests on the Derelict Leviathan

The next method would see Guardians opening the Opulent chests that are present throughout the Derelict Leviathan. The chests primarily contain the returning Opulent weapons. However, there is a chance that the players get to obtain the new weapons that arrived with this season as well.

However, to be able to open the Opulent chests, Guardians must have an Opulent Key in their inventory. This item can be earned through opening Destination chests, Nightmare Containment Tier III rewards, as well as opening Haunted Aclove chests, but it is not a guaranteed drop.

As players can only hold onto one Opulent Key in their inventory, they are advised to rush out and invest it in a chest as soon as they get one.

3) By focusing on Umbral Engrams

Lastly, Destiny 2 Guardians will be able to obtain both varieties of Without Remorse by focusing on Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M. But to be able to do so, they will first be required to apply enough Figmens of Darkness to the Crown’s Upgrades.

The best Without Remorse perks to look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

While players usually make do with the perks they get or go for the ones that fit their character and playstyle the most, there are still a fair number of perks that they should look out for when it comes to the Without Remorse shotgun:

Muzzle: Rifled Barrel (+range/ -handling speed)

Rifled Barrel (+range/ -handling speed) Magazine: Assault Mag (+stability, +rate of fire)/ Tactical Mag (+stability, +reload speed, +mag size), Accurized Rounds (+ range)

Assault Mag (+stability, +rate of fire)/ Tactical Mag (+stability, +reload speed, +mag size), Accurized Rounds (+ range) Trait 1: Hip-Fire Grip (Increases accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip)/ Well-Rounded (Throwing a grenade or hitting a target with a charged melee grants a stacking bonus to weapon stability, handling, and range.)

Hip-Fire Grip (Increases accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip)/ Well-Rounded (Throwing a grenade or hitting a target with a charged melee grants a stacking bonus to weapon stability, handling, and range.) Trait 2: Fragile Focus (This weapon gains bonus range until the wielder takes damage. The bonus returns when no damage is taken for a short duration)/ Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active)/ Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby)

These are indeed some of the best Without Remorse perks that Guardians should look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

