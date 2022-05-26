Austringer Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain, God Rolls, and more

The Opulent Menagerie weapons have made their way back to Destiny 2 as part of Season of the Haunted with new perks up their sleeves. While all the weapons will still be holding onto some of their previous God Rolls, there will be some new perks that will be hitting them, replacing some of those that Bungie is seeking to do without.

One Opulent weapon that has come back with new perks is the Austringer, which is the first Hand Cannon that players will be able to craft at the Enclave on Mars. As such, Guardians will also have access to the enhanced versions of the Austringer’s perks as well.

Interestingly, players consider the Hand Cannon to be quite versatile in both PvE and PvP, with its new perk allowing it to fit into a wide variety of in-game situations.

Hence, today’s guide will seek to talk about some of the ways that Guardians will be able to come across the Austringer in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, and some of the God Rolls that they should look out for in the weapon.

Obtaining the Austringer Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

There are primarily two ways by which Guardians will be able to get their hands on the Austringer in Destiny 2. Obviously, the initial method is to simply craft it at the Enclave, while the alternate method is to just obtain it by opening Opulent Chests.

1) Crafting the Austringer Hand Cannon

With the introduction of the crafting feature a couple of months ago (with the Witch Queen expansion), Destiny 2 Guardians are now able to craft various weapons in the game, with the Austringer Hand Cannon being the most recent addition to that list.

However, to be able to make it, players will first need to obtain its weapon patterns, which can only be obtained after they have completed five Deepsight Resonance variations of it. This is the case for almost all returning Opulent weapons, and obtaining the pattern is a must to craft them.

Fortunately, for players, the standard and Deepsight variations of the Austringer can be found in the same place. However, the former is a pretty rare drop and is quite difficult to come across in the game.

2) Obtaining the Austringer in the Opulent Chests of the Derelict Leviathan

The alternate way for players will be to obtain the weapon from the Opulent Chests that are placed across the Derelict Leviathan. To be able to open the Chests, Destiny 2 Guardians will require Opulent Keys that they will be able to get from Nightmare Containment Tier III rewards, opening Destination Chests, and opening Haunted Aclove Chests.

Unfortunately, the key is not a guaranteed drop from the Chests. Additionally, players will only be able to hold one Opulent key in their inventory. This is why it’s important that they rush to invest it in a chest as soon as they obtain one.

Additionally, Guardians will also be able to invest in Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow, to obtain both variations of the Austringer. However, they will need the appropriate upgrades for it.

The best Austringer perks to look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

While the selection of perks is usually a rather subjective choice, there are indeed a few God Rolls that players are advised to look out for when it comes to the Austringer. The perks below will have skills for both PvE and PvP, and it’s upto the Guardians to decide which of these combinations will fit their playstyle the best.

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling (+range)/ Corkscrew Rifling (+Stability,+handling,+range)/ Arrowhead Break (+Recoil control,+handling speed)

Hammer-Forged Rifling (+range)/ Corkscrew Rifling (+Stability,+handling,+range)/ Arrowhead Break (+Recoil control,+handling speed) Magazine: High-Calibre Rounds (+range)/ Armor-piercing rounds (+ range and overpenetration of shields)/ Ricochet Rounds (+ range, +stability)

High-Calibre Rounds (+range)/ Armor-piercing rounds (+ range and overpenetration of shields)/ Ricochet Rounds (+ range, +stability) Trait 1: Snapshot (Faster time to aim down sights)/ Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time)/ Triple Tap (Rapidly landing precision hits will return one round to the magazine)/ Eye of the Storm (This weapon becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health gets lower)

Snapshot (Faster time to aim down sights)/ Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time)/ Triple Tap (Rapidly landing precision hits will return one round to the magazine)/ Eye of the Storm (This weapon becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health gets lower) Trait 2: Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification. Increased projectile velocity while aiming Rocket Launchers, Grenade Launchers, and Bows)/ Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat)/ Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves)/ Opening Shot (Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot of attack)

As mentioned before, it’s important that Destiny 2 players look for those God Rolls in the Austringer that ideally fit their individual build and playstyle.

