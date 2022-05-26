Beloved Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain, God Rolls, and more

Opulent weapons have returned with Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted, and while they have retained a majority of their previous perks, a good deal of them have been remade with the new update.

One such Opulent weapon that has been reworked upon its return is the Beloved Sniper Rifle. Many of its perks have been changed with the new season, however, the weapon remains a Solar Energy rifle boasting an Adaptive Frame.

The Beloved remains a very versatile weapon in Destiny 2 and is well suited for both PvE and PvP modes of the game. While it’s highly-coveted, some players have been having a bit of a rough time coming across the weapon in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the ways by which Guardians will be able to obtain the Beloved in Season of the Haunted, as well as some of the God Rolls to look out for.

Obtaining the Beloved Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

There are primarily two ways by which players will be able to get their hands on the Beloved in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. One is to craft it using the weapon pattern, the other will be to directly find it as a drop in the Derelict Leviathan, which is the new location that was added with the new season.

1) Crafting the Beloved Sniper Rifle

Guardians will be able to craft Beloved after obtaining its weapon patterns, which can only be unlocked once players complete five Deepsight Resonance variations of the weapon. This is the case for all returning Opulent weapons, and players will be able to get their hands on each of them through this similar crafting method.

Standard and Deepsight variations of the weapon can be earned in the same place, however, getting the Deepsight version can be rather tricky, as they are very rare drops.

2) Obtaining it in the Derelict Leviathan

The alternate way to obtain the Opulent weapon is by going to the Derelict Leviathan and opening the Opulent chests that are placed all throughout the ship. However, to open the chests, players will need the aid of Opulent Keys, and these items can be earned from Nightmare Containment Tier III rewards, opening Destination Chests, and opening Haunted Aclove Chests.

It’s important to note that while these chests provide Guardians with the key, it’s not a guaranteed drop. Moreover, players will not be able to hold more than one Opulent Key in their inventory, so after obtaining one, it’s important they rush to invest it in a chest.

Players will also be able to invest in Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow to obtain both the variations of the weapon, however, they will require the right upgrades for it.

Best Perks for Beloved in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

While the beloved Sniper Rifle has retained some of its earlier perks, there are quite a few new additions to its arsenal. The weapon was previously much more preferred for PvP over PvE, but with the new additions, Guardians are finding it to be quite versatile for both formats of the game.

Here are some of the Beloved God Rolls that Guardians should look for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted:

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling (+Stability,+handling,+range) / Arrowhead Break (+Recoil control,+handling speed)

Corkscrew Rifling (+Stability,+handling,+range) / Arrowhead Break (+Recoil control,+handling speed) Magazine: High-Calibre Rounds (+range) / Armor-piercing rounds (+ range and overpenetration of shields)

High-Calibre Rounds (+range) / Armor-piercing rounds (+ range and overpenetration of shields) Trait 1: Snapshot sights (faster time to aim down sights) /4th time's the charm (Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine) / Firmly Planted (better accuracy, stability and handling when firing while crouched)

Snapshot sights (faster time to aim down sights) /4th time's the charm (Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine) / Firmly Planted (better accuracy, stability and handling when firing while crouched) Trait 2: Incandescent (defeating a target spreads scorch)/ Rampage (Kills with weapon temporarily grants increased damage, stacks 3 times)/ Quickdraw (makes the weapon draw incredibly fast)

While some of the perks mentioned above are versatile enough to fit the needs of both PvE and PvP, there are some that are tailor-made for one specific mode alone.

It’s also important that Guardians only go for those perks that complement their playstyle the best.

