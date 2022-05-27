Firefright Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain, God Rolls, and more

While Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted did not exactly introduce too many new items and weapons in the game as the previous season, there is indeed a fair bit of additional content that players are enjoying.

The Opulent weapons have made their return to the title, however, this time with some new perks and God Rolls. Additionally, some new armaments have also been introduced, one of them being the Firefright Auto Rifle.

The weapon has been quite sought-after ever since the new season dropped because it is a Precision Frame Auto Rifle that allows it to have a more predictable vertical recoil pattern.

This makes it quite beginner-friendly and is considered by many in the Destiny 2 community to be one of the best entry-level armaments for both PvE and PvP.

Hence, today's guide will go over how Guardians will be able to obtain the Firefright Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted and some of the amazing God Rolls that they should be looking out for.

Obtaining the Firefright Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

It’s not all that tricky to obtain the Firefright in Destiny 2, however, it is rather time-consuming, and Guardians will have to depend on a fair bit of RNG to obtain it. There are primarily three ways Guardians will be able to get it.

1) Crafting the Firefright Auto Rifle

To get their hands on the Auto Rifle, players will be required to craft it, and they will only be able to do so once they have extracted the Deepsight Resonance variations of it five times.

The new crafting mechanic was introduced a couple of months ago with the Witch Queen expansion, and players will now be able to craft any returning Opulent set as well as weapons that have been introduced with Season of the Haunted.

The Deepsight variation and the standard variation of the Firefright can be acquired from the same source, and players will have a chance to get their hands on both the variations from all Derelict Freighter activities.

2) From Opulent chests

The Derelict Leviathan will have a lot of Opulent chests placed all across it, by opening which Destiny 2 Guardians will have a chance to obtain either version of the weapon. However, to open the chests, they will be required to obtain Opulent Keys, and players will only be able to hold this item in their inventory.

3) From Umbral Engrams

The final method would be to focus on Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., which will help Guardians get both the variations of the Fireefright once they have applied enough Figments of Darkness to the Crown’s upgrades.

Best Firefright perks to look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

The Firefright is all about stability and improved recoil and control in Destiny 2. It comes with a great array of perks up its sleeve that allows it to fit a variety of situations in both PvE and PvP.

While God Rolls are usually subjective and should be picked based on the player’s preferences and playstyle, there are still quite a few perks that Guardians are advised to look out for in Season of the Haunted:

Barrel: Arrowhead brake (+recoil control, +Handling speed)/ Fluted Barrel (++handling, +stability)/ Smallbore (+range, +stability)/ Corkscrew Rifling (+range, +stability, +handling)

Arrowhead brake (+recoil control, +Handling speed)/ Fluted Barrel (++handling, +stability)/ Smallbore (+range, +stability)/ Corkscrew Rifling (+range, +stability, +handling) Magazine: Ricochet Rounds (+stability, +range) / High-Caliber Rounds (+range, increases flinch on enemies)/ Appended Mag (+magazine size)

Ricochet Rounds (+stability, +range) / High-Caliber Rounds (+range, increases flinch on enemies)/ Appended Mag (+magazine size) Trait 1: Fourth Time's The Charm (Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine/ Threat Detector (Increased reload, stability, and handling when enemies are in close proximity)

Fourth Time's The Charm (Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine/ Threat Detector (Increased reload, stability, and handling when enemies are in close proximity) Trait 2: Adagio (After defeating a target, this weapon fires, charges, or draws more slowly and deals increased damage for a brief time)/ Osmosis (Using your grenade ability changes this weapon's damage type to match your subclass until you stow it)/ Surrounded(This weapon gains bonus damage when three or more enemies are in close proximity)/ Elemental Capacitor (Increased stats based on the currently equipped subclass)

These are currently some of the best and most versatile Firefright Auto Rifle God Rolls that Guardians can look out for in Destiny Season of the Haunted.

