Destiny 2 Opulent Chest location and riddle guide

Destiny 2 saw a lot of interesting changes during the Season of the Haunted. The biggest surprise was the fact that the Derelict Leviathan had returned. And the exiled Emperor Calus was a Disciple as well. Guardians can now explore the Derelict Leviathan once again. Although it's unlikely that the Leviathan Raid will be back anytime soon, this location has its own set of activities to offer.

The new season of Destiny 2 introduced an item known as the Opulent Key. This key opens a very specific chest on the Derelict Leviathan. To make things even more interesting, each Opulent Key comes with a riddle. This riddle leads to a very specific location on the ship. At this location is the Opulent Chest that Guardians can unlock with the Opulent Key.

Guardians can hold only one Opulent Key at any given time. Interestingly enough, these keys can be farmed as well, but that's a tedious process. There are six different chests aboard the Derelict Leviathan. Here's a guide that will help Guardians locate these chests with ease and, in the process, find the solution to the riddles.

Find Destiny 2 Opulent Chests with ease

As mentioned before, there are a total of six Opulent Chests on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2. Three of these chests are located in the Pleasure Gardens area, while the remaining three are located in the Royal Pools area. Here's a map that was uploaded by an individual called u/LarryJeans on Reddit. This map is a rough schematic, but it does the job of explaining the locations very clearly.

Derelict Leviathan map (Image via Reddit/u/LarryJeans)

The Pleasure Gardens

Among the Ruins

Among the Ruins Opulent Chest location (Image via Bungie)

This chest is slightly easier to find. In order to get to this chest, Guardians need to enter the Pleasure Gardens area from the Castellum. While standing at the entrance, they will then have to turn left and keep walking straight while hugging the left wall. The Opulent Chest should be right below a cliff.

Guarded by a Loyal Companion

Guarded by a Loyal Companion Opulent Chest location (Image via Bungie)

There should be a statue of a War Beast right across the entrance from the Castellum. The second Opulent Chest at the Pleasure Gardens in Destiny 2 is located here. However, Guardians might want to exercise caution while opening this chest because this place is crawling with Cabal enemies.

By Fallen Greatness

By Fallen Greatness Opulent Chest location (Image via Bungie)

Towards the right side of the room, there should be a large golden head piece that was once a part of Calus' statue. The third chest in this area can be found right in front of this statue. Unlike the previous area, this place is guarded by a few Scorn enemies, so Guardians might want to keep their guard up while scouring for this chest.

The Royal Pools

At the Feet of Greatness

At the Feet of Greatness Opulent Chest location (Image via Bungie)

This chest is also quite easy to find. In order to get to this chest, Guardians will have to enter the Royal Pools from the Castellum. Right in front of this entrance, there should be a huge statue of Calus. The first Opulent Chest should be located right at his feet.

Where Water used to Fall

Where Water used to Fall Opulent Chest location (Image via Bungie)

This chest can be found on the left side of the Royal Pools area on the Derelict Leviathan in Destiny 2. Guardians need to enter the Royal Pools from the Castellum and keep making their way to the back of the room while hugging the left wall. There should be a staircase there that leads to an elevated platform. The Opulent Chest for this riddle is on top of this platform.

Among Stately Columns

Among Stately Columns Opulent Chest location in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The final chest in the Royal Pools area can be found on the right hand side of the room. There should be a covered area to the right in the Royal Pools room. Inside this covered area, there are two large columns. The Opulent Chest is located right behind these columns.

