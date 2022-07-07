How to craft Drang (Baroque) quickly in Destiny 2

The Drang (Baroque) is one of the reworked weapons introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, along with the Solar 3.0 rework. It isn't exactly a new weapon, as it has been in the game for a while.

However, it needed a nice little rework, and it's been living up to the community's expectations ever since.

While the easiest way for Guardians to get their hands on this weapon in Destiny 2 is by looting Opulent Chests using Opulent Keys, the Drang (Baroque) can be crafted too.

Crafting Drang (Baroque) in Destiny 2

To craft the Drang (Baroque), Guardians must complete five Deepsight Resonance extractions for this weapon. This will unlock the pattern for this weapon. Once the pattern has been unlocked, Guardians can head to the Enclave on Mars and craft this weapon using the Relic Conduit in Destiny 2.

However, Deepsight Resonance extractions can only be performed on Resonant weapons. These can be identified by the telltale red border around their icon in the inventory.

To easily get a Deepsight Resonant Drang (Baroque), Guardians will have to unlock two specific perks with the Crown of Sorrow seasonal Vendor:

Unlocking this perk will allow them to focus an Umbral Engram on Opulent Weapons. However, Guardians will have to unlock each Opulent Weapon before they can concentrate Umbral Engrams on them. Focusing Deepsight: The first Opulent Weapon that the Guardians focus on every week will have Deepsight Resonance.

While these two perks make it easy to acquire a Deepsight Resonant Drang (Baroque) in Destiny 2, unlocking these perks might be time-consuming for some Guardians.

That said, once they have managed to get these perks and have readied their steady supply of the Drang (Baroque), all users need to do is start farming kills.

The best part about Deepsight Resonance extractions is that Guardians don't need to pick up any specific type of kills to perform the extraction. Any kind of kills would do.

The easiest way to complete the Deepsight Resonance extraction would be heading into a Lost Sector and killing all the enemies that spawn there using the Drang (Baroque). Moreover, this firearm usually rolls with the Incandescent perk, making it easier to score kills with this weapon.

Usually, a single Destiny 2 Lost Sector run is enough to complete one Deepsight Resonance extraction. But sometimes, Guardians might have to complete the Lost Sector twice to bag the number of kills required to complete it.

Guardians can unlock the pattern for the Drang (Baroque) by completing five Deepsight Resonance extractions for this weapon, as mentioned before. Once unlocked, they can craft the gun with the perks they desire.

While crafting mechanics in the game may have removed the RNG factor when it comes to god rolls for craftable weapons, some of these guns are hard to find, leaving a major part of the weapon acquisition process on the RNG.

