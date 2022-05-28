Drang (Baroque) Sidearm in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain, God Rolls, and more

With Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, the Opulent weapons are finally making a comeback to the title, however, some of their perks have been remade to fit the current state of the game.

One such weapon that has been added back to the inventory is the Drang (Baroque) which is a Solar Sidearm with certain traits and parts that have been reworked and changed accordingly.

The reworked version of the weapon is considered to be quite versatile by the Destiny 2 playerbase in general, and it certainly has utility in both PvE as well as the PvP game modes.

This Opulent weapon has become highly sought-after by the community, which is why today’s guide will go over some of the ways that Guardians will be able to obtain the Drang (Baroque) in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted. It will also mention some of the more useful God Rolls that players should look out for in the weapon.

Obtaining the Drang (Baroque) in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

In Season 17, Guardians will be able to get their hands on the Drang (Baroque) in three ways, primarily. The first is through Crafting, the second through Opulent Chests, and the third will be through Umbral Engrams. Obviously, a fair bit of luck and RNG will be involved in each of the processes, making obtaining the weapon incredibly grind-heavy.

1) Crafting the Drang (Baroque) Sidearm

Crafting has been a highly sought-after feature in Destiny 2, and Bungie finally did introduce it a couple of months ago with the Witch Queen expansion. Hence, Guardians will now be able to craft the Drang (Baroque) or any other returning Opulent weapon that they want in the game.

However, in order to do so, they will first have to extract the Deepsight Resonance of the weapon itself five times. Deepsight as well as the Standard variations of the Drang (Baroque) can be obtained through any of the Derelict Freighter activities.

Unfortunately, the Deepsight one is a rare drop, and players will have to rely on RNG and grinding out activities to obtain it.

2) Accessing Opulent Chests

The second method would be to open the Opulent Chests that are present throughout the Derelict Leviathan, the main area of the new season. By opening the Chests, guardians will have a chance at obtaining the weapon. However, to unlock them, they will first be required to have an Opulent Key in their inventory.

Players will be able to earn keys from Nightmare Containment Tier III rewards, opening Destination Chests, and opening Haunted Aclove Chests. But it’s not a guaranteed drop, and as Guardians can hold only one Opulent Key in their inventory, they are advised to invest it in a Chest as soon as they get their hands on one.

3) Through Umbral Engrams

Finally, Destiny 2 players will get to obtain both the variations of the weapon by focusing on Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow. After applying enough Figments of Darkness to the Crown’s upgrades, they will be able to obtain the Drang (Baroque).

The best Drang (Baroque) perks to look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

While weapon perks and God Rolls are usually a matter of choice and luck, there are still a few Drang (Baroque) Godrolls that players should be looking out for in the game:

Barrel: Fluted Barrel (+stability. +handling)/ Hammer-Forged Rifling (+range)/ Corkscrew Rifling(+stability, +range, +handling)/ Arrowhead Brake (reduces recoil, +handling)

Fluted Barrel (+stability. +handling)/ Hammer-Forged Rifling (+range)/ Corkscrew Rifling(+stability, +range, +handling)/ Arrowhead Brake (reduces recoil, +handling) Muzzle: Accurized Rounds (+range)/ Tactical Mag (+magazine, +reload speed, +stability)

Accurized Rounds (+range)/ Tactical Mag (+magazine, +reload speed, +stability) Trait 1: Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights)/ Eye of the storm (This weapon becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health gets lower)

Moving Target (Increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving while aiming down sights)/ Eye of the storm (This weapon becomes more accurate and boosts handling as your health gets lower) Trait 2: Tap the Trigger (Grants a short period of increased stability and accuracy on initial trigger pull)/ Disruption break (Breaking an enemy's shield with this weapon makes them more vulnerable to Kinetic damage for a brief period)/ Surrounded (This weapon gains bonus damage when three or more enemies are in close proximity)

These are some of the best Drang (Baroque) perks for PvE and PvP that Guardians should look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

