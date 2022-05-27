Nezarec’s Whisper Glaive in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted: How to obtain, God Rolls, and more

Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted has introduced a brand new Legendary Glaive to the game called Nezarec’s Whisper. While Legendary Glaives were introduced a couple of months ago, this is the first time that the title will be receiving one that deals Arc damage, making it an incredibly unique addition.

The Glaive comes with a lot of versatile perks, and many in the Destiny 2 community feel that the new weapon is perfectly suited for both PvE as well as PvP.

This is one of the reasons why Nezarec’s Whisper has been so highly coveted by Guardians, and many are finding a lot of use for the armament.

Hence, today’s guide will go over how players will be able to get their hands on the Nezarec’s Whisper in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted, and some of the incredible perks that they should look out for.

How to obtain the Nezarec’s Whisper Glaive in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

It’s not too complicated to obtain the Nezarec’s Whisper Glaive in Destiny 2. However, it is rather time consuming, and Guardians will have to rely on a fair bit of RNG. There are primarily three ways by which players will be able to get their hands on the Glaive:

Crafting

Opulent chest

Umbral Engrams

1) Crafting the Nezarec’s Whisper Glaive

To craft the legendary Glaive, Destiny 2 Guardians will first need to extract its Deepsight Resonance five times for the recipe to be available. Players will be able to obtain the standard as well as the Deepsight version of the weapon from all Derelict Freighter activities. However, the latter version is a very rare drop, and the Guardian will need to invest in a fair bit of grind.

The crafting system was something that was introduced a couple of months ago with the Witch Queen expansion and has been one of the most sought-after features in the game.

With Bungie finally adding it, players will now be able to craft every new weapon that has made it’s way with Season of the Haunted, as well as the Opulent sets that have made a return with new perks and God Rolls.

2) By opening Opulent chests

The second method of obtaining the Nezarec’s Whisper Glaive is a rather direct one, and Guardians will be able to obtain it by opening the Opulent chests that are located throughout the Derelict Leviathan.

For that, they will be requiring Opulent Keys, which can be earned from Nightmare Containment Tier III rewards, opening Destination Chests, and opening Haunted Aclove Chests.

As players can only carry one Opulent Key in their inventory, it is advised that they rush to invest it in a chest as soon as they obtain one.

3) Through Umbral Engrams

Players can focus on Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow in the H.E.L.M., which will allow them to get their hands on both the variations of the Glaive. However, that is only when they have applied enough Figments of Darkness to the Crown’s Upgrades.

The best Nezarec’s Whisper perks to look out for in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted

While perks are more of a subjective choice for players, and while it is often best to go for God Rolls that fits their playstyle the best, there indeed are some Nezarec’s Whisper perks that they should look out for:

Haft: Lightweight Emitter (+reload speed, +handling, decreased shield)/ Ballistic Tuning (++range but decreases shield duration)/ Auxiliary Reserves (++shield duration, decreases reload speed)/ Low-Impedance Windings (+shield duration, +reload speed, decreases range)

Lightweight Emitter (+reload speed, +handling, decreased shield)/ Ballistic Tuning (++range but decreases shield duration)/ Auxiliary Reserves (++shield duration, decreases reload speed)/ Low-Impedance Windings (+shield duration, +reload speed, decreases range) Magazine: Swap Mag (Increases the weapons ready and stow speed)/ Light Mag (+reload speed, +range)

Swap Mag (Increases the weapons ready and stow speed)/ Light Mag (+reload speed, +range) Trait 1: Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves)/ Lead From Gold (Picking up Heavy ammo also grants ammo to this weapon)/ Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed)/ Genesis (Breaking a combatant's shield with this weapon fills its magazine from reserves. Energy weapons regenerate ammo on hit when matching the damage type to the combatant's shield)

Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves)/ Lead From Gold (Picking up Heavy ammo also grants ammo to this weapon)/ Impulse Amplifier (Massively increases projectile velocity, increases reload speed)/ Genesis (Breaking a combatant's shield with this weapon fills its magazine from reserves. Energy weapons regenerate ammo on hit when matching the damage type to the combatant's shield) Trait 2: Adrenaline Junkie (This weapon gains increased damage and handling from final blows with grenades or this weapon)/ Vorpal Weapon (Increased damage against bosses, vehicles, and Guardians with their Super active)/ Turnabout (Using this weapon to break the shield of a combatant or a Guardian using their Super will grant you an overshield)/ Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat)

These are some of the best Nezarec’s Whisper perks that Guardians can look forward to in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

