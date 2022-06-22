Destiny 2 Calus Bobble and Automaton location guide for Season of the Haunted week 5 

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted enters the third chapter of the seasonal episode, where the Guardian will need to assist Caiatl in bringing down Gahul's Nightmare. Similar to the first four weeks, players must complete a series of steps before entering this season's weekly missions, the Sever.

With the start of week 5, the fifth part of the seasonal questline, Bound in Sorrow, got unlocked. Players also got access to a new set of collectibles across the activities, including one Calus Bobblehead and one Automaton hidden within this week's Sever: Rage mission.

The following article will guide you through both of these collectibles required for the #1 Fan and Hear, Don't Heed triumphs.

How to find the week 5 Calus Bobblehead and Automaton in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (June 21 to 28)

1) Unlock this week's Sever

Sever mission primary activation node on Destinations tab (Image via Bungie)

To get to the Sever quest step, you will need to be updated to this week's Bound in Sorrow V. Once done, head to the Crown of Sorrow to start the quest and complete Nightmare Containment tiers within the Derelict Leviathan. Completing all three tiers in a single run will update the quest step, where it will ask you to run the new Sever: Rage mission on the Moon.

2) Calus' Bobblehead

Calus Bobblehead inside Sever: Rage (Image via Destiny 2)

For the Calus' Bobblehead inside this week's Sever, you will need to complete the first part of the mission. It will involve the usual killing of Cabal enemies until you find two of Caiatl's forces assisting in the fight. Once the first wave is done, place the Harvester, shoot both fuses, and jump down where you and your Cabal allies will be stuck behind a shield.

The correct path after dropping down (Image via Destiny 2)

Take an immediate right after dropping down and follow the path until you come across another path to your left. This will lead you to a small infested room, as shown in the image below.

Platform in the infested room (Image via Bungie)

Look for a massive platform in the middle when you're in the room. Crouch your way under it, where you will find this week's Calus Bobblehead.

3) Calus' Automaton

Calus' Automaton inside Sever: Rage mission (Image via Destiny 2)

This week's Automaton is located near the same location as the Bobblehead. Once you have dropped down alongside the three Cabal allies, head to the room as you did for the Bobblehead, and then look to your right again for a fuse. Shoot it to open the door to a small room.

Once in the room, you will see a lever that says "Open Immolation Hall," which you will need to interact to kill the Nightmare chasing you. You will see a red pipe and crates behind this lever, where you can squeeze through to another small section in the back. The Automaton will be located here.

Path to the Automaton (Image via Destiny 2)

Once picked, you can head back to H.E.L.M. and place the Bobbleheads to progress the triumph.

