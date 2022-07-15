Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 details revealed: Event card, upgrade currencies, and more 

The Destiny 2 community is just a few days away from one of the biggest annual events, as Solstice inches closer with every passing minute. Bungie has reworked a lot of things this year, starting with Light subclasses all the way to the Iron Banner. However, things don't end there, and Solstice will be coming in with a lot of changes as well.

As many might have already noticed, the well-known Solstice event is now known only as "Solstice" instead of "Solstice of Heroes." Bungie has made a lot of additional changes as well by adding a new reward system through the event card and upgrading currencies of armor pieces and activities.

In the recent TWAB, Bungie talked about new features coming with the event. Solstice 2022 will go live on July 19.

Additional details revealed for the upcoming Destiny 2 Solstice 2022

The upcoming Solstice event in Destiny 2 is scheduled for a July 19 release on the weekly reset. However, as mentioned before, things are going to be much different from last year or the year before. In a recent TWAB, Bungie revealed the armor set for all three classes.

Here's a quick summary of the new upcoming event card in Solstice 2022:

The event card is to help players organize objectives and guide them on what they can do in the event.

It will be free for all players.

Players can view the event card by either interacting with Eva Levante at the Tower or via the Quest tab.

The event card will consist of event challenges, seals, titles, and upgraded card rewards.

Completing event challenges will earn players event rewards and tickets.

Upgrading currencies will include the following:

Silver Leaves: Earned by completing activities throughout the game.

Silver Ash: Earned by transforming Silver Leaves by playing the Bonfire Bash. Silver Ash can be used to reroll armor state from the armor mod screen.

Kindling: Earned by completing Solstice event challenges. These can be further used to upgrade armor stat potential.

Armor upgrade can be done only once, as upgrading stats of one armor does the rest of the pieces.

Solstice armor set with Kindling currency for upgrading (Image via Destiny 2)

Each armor set will glow upon being fully upgraded, similar to last year. In addition, players can gain access to high-stat armor, focusing on Resilience, Mobility, Recovery, and more.

Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 is all set to go live on July 19 at 10.00 am PDT.

