Xur is selling high-stat armor for Hunters in Destiny 2 right now (June 17 to 21)

Destiny 2 is hosting everyone's favorite weekly vendor right now, as Xur made his appearance on Nessus this Friday.

With numerous builds and broken stats being exploited in PvE in Season 17, the Agent of the Nine is packed with armor stats that are favorable for Hunters this week.

Destiny Insights @destinyinsights High stat armor



Xur is selling:



Titan Legendary Chest Armor

20-2-7-18-11-2 (60)



Mob-Res-Rec-Dis-Int-Str



From June 17 to 21, Xur can be found on Nessus selling his usual wares of Exotics and Legendaries. However, players can opt to go for a few gears he brought this week in the Legendary section. To find him, Guardians can spawn at the Winding Cove waypoint and follow the road straight ahead.

Xur is located on a large tree on the right side of the road.

Xur inventory this week includes god roll weapons and armor in Destiny 2 (June 17)

Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted introduced a lot of new stats for players inside high-tier PvE. High resilience has become the norm, and each class can achieve up to 40% damage reduction inside PvE. Pairing this up with the seasonal mod, Classy Restoration allows anyone to tank anything in the game right now.

This weekend, in the Exotic section, Xur is selling Crimson Hand Cannon, Gemini Jester with 65 base stats, Aeon Safe with 61 base stats and Vesper of Radius with 61 base stats. Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale also have decent rolls, with Snapshot Sights and Fourth Time's the Charm.

Exotic Gemini Jester in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In the Legendary section, a few weapons are worth picking up this week. Gnawing Hunger with Chambered, Steady Rounds, Zen Moment and Multi-kill Clip is great for PvP. A weapon like First In, Last Out Arc Shotgun with Pulse Monitor and Vorpal Weapon is also an excellent pick for boss damage in PvE.

Any player missing this Shotgun can pick it up, as First In, Last Out is tied to the world drop pool.

First In, Last Out (Image via Destiny 2)

The last few pieces of gear worth picking up is for Hunters, as Xur brought in the Season of the Lost set for all three classes.

Hunter's helmet comes with 28 Resilience and 27 Strength, the gauntlet comes with 24 Resilience and 25 Strength, and the chest piece comes with 30 Mobility.

This week's chest piece om Xur (Image via Bungie)

Anyone looking for a high Resilience build can pick this armor up for Xur immediately. All three pieces come with an ideal combination of Mobility, Resilience, and Strength.

