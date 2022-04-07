Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.6: Xur inventory fix, Trials rewards, and more 

Aside from making multiple changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox, Bungie sneaked in another patch in the form of 4.0.0.6.

While there isn't much to look forward to, the Hotfix did update a few key factors that were affecting players' builds.

Since the beginning of The Witch Queen, Xur has been selling armor under 50 base stats.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



Console players who encounter issues updating to 4.0.0.6 should restart their console and try downloading the update.



With patch 4.0.0.6, Bungie has assured the community that the Agent of the Nine will no longer sell low-stat Exotic armor.

Oddly enough, while coming up with a fix, Bungie seems to have encountered another issue regarding the stats of Xur's armor.

The following article lists the changes that have been deployed via the 4.0.0.6 patch in Destiny 2.

Hotfix 4.0.0.6 went live with the Destiny 2 weekly reset on April 5

Xur's inventory was not known for selling Legendary armor sets and weapons. Players used to find the Agent of the Nine on different planets to fill the void of any Exotic that might be left in their builds.

While he still sells Exotic weapons alongside three armor of different classes, Xur is now also the bearer of Legendary gear.

Known to have sold numerous amounts of high-stat armor in the past, the community is now waiting for the change to go into effect by next weekend.

All the changes that went into Hotfix 4.0.0.6 are as follows:

Gameplay and Investment

1) Xur

Fixed an issue that was causing Xur to offer Exotic armor with low stat rolls and identical stat allocation.

This fix has caused an issue we are now investigating where the advertised stats on Xur's inventory screen may be slightly different than the item you receive.

It's been a very eventful time for Xur, but he's ready to get back to work. He thanks you for your patience.

2) Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the expected additional rewards while being in the Flawless pool.

Platforms and Systems

1) PC

Fixed an issue where some players could experience black screens on Windows 7 and 8.1.

Note: Some players may continue to experience this issue depending on PC specs. Players can choose to report any findings to the Bungie forum by clicking here.

Changes in Xur's inventory will be welcomed by players all over the community, as plenty of builds depend on the stats that the Agent of the Nine brings every weekend.

