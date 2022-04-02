Players should pick up PvP god roll weapons from Xur in Destiny 2 right now (April 1)

Xur is back again in Destiny 2 as a vendor this weekend, with a bit of good and lots of bad news. While he is still not overselling players' armor stats below 50, there are many decent weapons with good perks in his inventory. Additionally, Bungie has addressed the issue, saying they are currently working on a fix.

On April 1, Xur can be found standing near the Watcher's Grave checkpoint in Nessus, on top of a crimson tree. Users can spawn and head straight, following the road beside the Vex portal. The first massive tree to the right is where Xur can be found selling Exotic and Legendary gears.

PvP god roll Gnawing Hunger and Death Adder among other wares in Destiny 2 Xur inventory

Since the launch of The Witch Queen expansion, gamers have seen a huge downgrade in armor stats for both Exotic and Legendaries. While Season 15 provided everyone with decent spikes over 60 base stats, Season 16 can't seem to have a single armor that is at least above 50.

Starting April 1, Xur can be found on Nessus with the Tractor Cannon, Oathkeeper, Helm of Saint-14, and Contraverse Hold. However, the show's main star comes in the form of an Auto Rifle in the Legendary section. It is the 600 RPM Adaptive Framed Void weapon called Gnawing Hunger.

Xur also has the Tractor Cannon, Oathkeeper, Helm of Saint-14, and Contraverse Hold (Image via Destiny 2)

Xur is selling Gnawing Hunger alongside the following stats:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling alongside Polygonal Rifling for more Stability.

Tactical Mag for increased Stability, Reload Speed, and Magazine Size alongside Alloy Magazine for faster reload when the Magazine is empty.

Zen Moment for added Stability after dealing damage with the weapon.

Rampage for a 3x stack in damage increases with each kill.

This is one of the best perk combinations for PvP, as the weapon gains increased Stability just by landing shots alongside damage by killing opponents.

The Gnawing Hunger god roll from Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Another weapon worth mentioning here is this week's Death Adder. It is a 900 RPM Solar SMG, which looks a lot like the Recluse. However, Xur has brought in perks that can be highly preferred by players who love to run SMGs inside the Crucible.

PvP god roll Death Adder from Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

The perks for Death Adder this week are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for excellent control in Recoil, and Corkscrew for increased Handling and Stability.

Appended Mag for Magazine Size, or Flared Magwell for Reload SPeed.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for improved Accuracy and Stability while holding down the trigger.

Eye of the Storm for increased Accuracy as the wielder's health gets lower.

Players have until April 5 to get these weapons from Xur on Nessus.

Edited by Ravi Iyer