Frontier's Cry god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Hand Cannons are one of the most versatile weapon types in Destiny 2. In both PvP and PvE, Guardians can pretty much dominate in any game mode, be it three-tapping Guardians or easily stunning a Champion. The Precision Framed Hand Cannons are the most underused among the numerous archetypes and fire rates.

However, this will change with the upcoming implementation of 180 buffs in Hand Cannons, where players can deal 40 damage with body shots instead of 37. Similarly, crit damage will be buffed to 60 instead of 57. With the ongoing Iron Banner, now is the perfect time for everyone to pick up the Frontier's Cry Hand Cannon.

The following article lists the best perk combinations for this rare 180 RPM Hand Cannon and how to get it in Destiny 2.

Best perk combinations to go for in Destiny 2's Precision Framed Hand Cannon, Frontier's Cry

1) How to get the weapon

Frontier's Cry focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

Since the Iron Banner's rework, weapons such as Frontier's Cry have become a little harder to get. Such is the case for most Iron Banner weapons, as the activity appears only twice each season, and that too for a runtime of one week.

Due to this, players have one week to farm as many Iron Engrams as possible and focus them inside Saladin's inventory.

To get Frontier's Cry, players must have 1 Iron Engram, 20,000 Glimmers, and 100 Legendary Shards. Saladin also rewards Hand Cannons with fixed perks, including Compulsive Reloader and Eye of the Storm.

2) Best PvP perk combinations

Frontier's Cry Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

As mentioned before, Precision Framed Hand Cannons are not very popular inside PvP. However, keeping the upcoming buff aside, it still packs a serious punch with a 33-meter damage dropoff mark. While it may take one extra bullet to kill someone, the fire rate makes up for the low damage dealt to enemies in the Crucible.

With the upcoming patch in Season 17, Frontier's Cry will easily three-tap every Guardian in Crucible with the following perks:

Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed with each precision hit.

Iron Reach for maximum Range on the weapon at the cost of Stability.

Due to the massive penalty in Stability due to Iron Reach, perks such as Rapid Hit and Stability Masterwork will help. Other perks such as Kill Clip is a viable option with Range Masterwork if players are looking for more active fights in Control or Iron Banner.

3) Best PvE perk combinations

Best PvE perks for Frontier's Cry (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Despite its low popularity, Frontier's Cry can be a decent weapon in high-tier activities. With perks such as Adaptive Munitions and One for All, this Precision Framed Hand Cannon is suitable against every kind of elemental shield, with the added benefit of dealing extra damage to enemies.

Despite being a Solar weapon, Frontier's Cry with Adaptive Munition deals increased damage to shields by 167%. This damage then stacks and increases by 500%, meaning this Solar Hand Cannon can easily bring down an Arc or Void shielded enemy in higher tier content.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far