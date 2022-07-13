How to get the Stormchaser in Destiny 2

The Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2 brought forth a lot of interesting content to the game. Out of all the additions, the new Duality dungeon was probably one of the best and is one of the most distinctive dungeons in terms of lore.

To clear the Duality dungeon and get the Stormchaser, Guardians will have to step inside Calus' consciousness and conduct a mind heist. The exiled Emperor has a deeply twisted mind, and now that he's turned into a disciple, it's even more dangerous.

That said, the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 has an interesting mechanic that involves bells. Guardians have to use these bells to traverse between Calus' mindscape and the Nightmare realm while navigating through this dungeon. Here's a detailed guide on the Duality dungeon and the steps required to get the Stormchaser

Acquiring the Stormchaser Legendary Linear Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2

The Stormchaser is a unique weapon that's commonly regarded as the best Linear Fusion Rifle in the game right now. It comes with an archetype known as the Aggressive Frame. With this archetype, the Stormchaser can fire a three-round burst, allowing it to dish out more damage when compared to other Linear Fusion Rifles in Destiny 2.

The Stormchaser can be picked up from two specific encounters in the Duality dungeon in Destiny 2. Guardians can get their hands on the weapon from either The Vault encounter or the Calus' Greatest Shame encounter in the dungeon.

However, the weapon is RNG dependent, so Guardians might have to run these encounters a few times before they can actually get their hands on the weapon. Once players have picked up the Stormchaser after defeating the bosses on either encounter, Guardians can farm this weapon by looting the secret chests in the Duality dungeon.

There are two secret chests in the entire dungeon that the Guardians can loot. However, it's unclear if these chests will drop the Stormchaser if Guardians haven't acquired it previously.

The Stormchaser is slowly becoming one of the game's most sought-after Linear Fusion Rifles. As mentioned before, this weapon's Aggressive Frame makes it an absolute beast. Moreover, the Stormchaser has some really interesting perks that turn it into a really deadly weapon.

When it comes to most Linear Fusion Rifles, the Vorpal Weapon perk is an absolute must-have because it increases damage against bosses. However, this weapon also rolls with the perk known as Firing Line. With this perk active, the Stormchaser will deal increased precision damage. The only caveat is that Guardians must be near two or more allies to activate this perk.

Overall, the Stormchaser is a unique weapon in Destiny 2. The only way to get this weapon is by successfully farming it in the Duality dungeon. To add to the woes of the Guardians, this weapon cannot be crafted in the game.

Had it been craftable, Guardians would have had an easier time picking out the appropriate rolls that suit their playstyle. However, for a weapon of such caliber, being able to craft it would just reduce its overall worth.

