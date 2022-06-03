Is the Duality dungeon farmable in Destiny 2?

Duality is the newest dungeon to join the ranks in Destiny 2. Unlike the other dungeons in the game, this dungeon is located within the mind of the exiled Cabal Emperor Calus. Guardians delve into the depths of his broken consciousness in order to steal some of his memories to get more information about the Witness and the Darkness.

With Duality, Bungie took an age-old dungeon formula and tossed it out of the window. Up until Grasp of Avarice, Guardians couldn't really farm dungeons. With Duality, however, Guardians can now farm each and every encounter in the new dungeon.

Can the Duality dungeon be farmed in Destiny 2?

As mentioned before, the Duality dungeon is fully farmable. This means that Guardians will now be able to farm each and every encounter until and unless they get the weapon or armor they desire with the exact rolls or stats they want.

Dungeons like the Grasp of Avarice or even Pit of Heresy were semi-farmable in nature. Every time a Guardian cleared the dungeon for the first time in a week, they would be rewarded with a new piece of gear. However, every successful clear after that would reward them with gear that they had already received before, with different roles and stats in Destiny 2.

That being said, since Duality is completely farmable, Guardians need to know which encounter drops which item so that they can easily farm for the item they want in the game. A user on Reddit, going by the username u/Dizzynizzy86, came up with a full schematic of the loot table for this dungeon.

Duality dungeon in Destiny 2 offers these items as rewards. (Image via u/Dizzynizzy86)

The first encounter drops one of the two weapons and three armor items based upon whichever class the Guardian is running.

The Epicurean (Energy Fusion Rifle/Deepsight)

Lingering Dread (Kinetic Grenade Launcher)

Helmet

Arms

Legs

The second encounter also drops one of the two weapons and three armor items.

Unforgiven (Energy SMG)

Stormchaser (Heavy Liner Fusion Rifle)

Arms

Chest

Class Item

The final encounter has the largest pool of items, featuring all the items from the previous two encounters and a few additional items as well.

The Epicurean (Energy Fusion Rifle/Deepsight)

Lingering Dread (Kinetic Grenade Launcher)

New Purpose (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)

LegsUnforgiven (Energy SMG)

Stormchaser (Heavy Liner Fusion Rifle)

Fixed Odds (Heavy Machine Gun/Deepsight)

Heart Shadow (Heavy Sword/ Exotic)

Helmet

Arms

Chest

Legs

Class Item

Unlike previous encounters, the final encounter in the Duality dungeon drops two rewards. The most interesting part about this dungeon is that it drops two weapons with Deepsight Resonance. This means that The Epicurean and Fixed Odds can be crafted as well, provided Guardians are able to unlock the recipe for it in Destiny 2. However, it's still unknown if the Heart Shadow is completely farmable in the game. Moreover, the secret chests in Duality can be collected only once per week, and it is believed that a similar principle could be applicable for the Heart Shadow as well.

