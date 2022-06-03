Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon loot table for all encounters

Every dungeon in Destiny 2 has loot that is unique to that same dungeon. Up until Bungie released the Duality Dungeon in Destiny 2, all dungeons were semi-farmable in the game.

What this means is that every time a Guardian clears these dungeons for the first time in a week, they will receive new gear. However, for every successful clear after that, Guardians would instead receive gear that they had already received from the dungeon before, but with different rolls and statistics.

All that changed with the arrival of the new Duality Dungeon. Guardians can now successfully farm every single encounter in the new dungeon until they get the roll or item they were specifically looking for. That being said, this dungeon in Destiny 2 offers some really interesting weapons, including an exotic weapon as well.

Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon loot table and encounter details

Encounter 1: Nightmare of Gahlran, The Sorrow Bearer

The first encounter deals with fighting the Nightmare of Gahlran. Gahlran was a part of the original Crown of Sorrow raid in Destiny 1 and one of the Emperor's Loyalists. Bungie brought him back in Destiny 2, making him a part of this dungeon. This encounter depends a lot on using the Bell Mechanic in the dungeon, which facilitates quick getaways.

Rewards:

The Epicurean (Energy Fusion Rifle/Deepsight)

Lingering Dread (Kinetic Grenade Launcher)

Helmet

Arms

Legs

Encounter 2: Unlocking the Vault

This second encounter is probably the easiest one in this dungeon. In this case, Guardians will just have to defeat three mini-bosses. Those who complete this encounter will be able to find some really good rewards as well.

Rewards:

Unforgiven (Energy SMG)

Stormchaser (Heavy Liner Fusion Rifle)

Arms

Chest

Class Item

Encounter 3: The Nightmare of Caitl

This is, by far, the most time-consuming and difficult encounter in the entire dungeon. Once again, Guardians will have to use the bells, but this time, it'll be for a DPS buff rather than teleportation. Once Guardians manage to successfully defeat the Nightmare of Caitl, they will be able to get their hands on any of the two items from the list below:

The Epicurean (Energy Fusion Rifle/Deepsight)

Lingering Dread (Kinetic Grenade Launcher)

New Purpose (Kinetic Pulse Rifle)

LegsUnforgiven (Energy SMG)

Stormchaser (Heavy Liner Fusion Rifle)

Fixed Odds (Heavy Machine Gun/Deepsight)

Heart Shadow (Heavy Sword/ Exotic)

Helmet

Arms

Chest

Legs

Class Item

A schematic of all the weapons and armor that drop from the Duality Dungeon (Image via u/Dizzynizzy86)

Though there happens to be one small catch, out of all the items, the community is unsure if the Heart Shadow Exotic Sword can be farmed in the final encounter. Similar to the secret chests in this dungeon, it's highly possible that Guardians will be able to get their hands on a Heart Shadow Exotic Sword only once a week.

With that being said, the Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon loot table was compiled by a Redditor going by the name of u/Dizzynizzy86. And from the looks of it, this compilation of all the loot in the dungeon looks quite accurate as well.

Interestingly enough, this dungeon also drops two weapons with Deepsight Resonance, meaning that these weapons can be crafted by Guardians as well in Destiny 2.

