How to farm Bright Dust before Destiny 2 Solstice 2022

Bright Dust is one of the many currencies that Guardians can get their hands on in Destiny 2. The only drawback about this currency is that it has to be earned. Unlike Silver, it cannot be purchased with real money.

However, Bright Dust is as useful as Silver when it comes to purchasing items. Every week, the Eververse Store in Destiny 2 comes up with a brand new inventory of items that can be purchased with the former. These items usually include weapons and armor ornaments, along with some ghost shells and other cosmetics.

With Destiny 2 Solstice starting in a few days, Guardians will want to farm the currency to the best of their abilities. This is because every year during Solstice, the Eververse Store introduces some legendary armor ornaments that can glow.

Farming Bright Dust in Destiny 2

There are two specific methods to acquire Bright Dust in the game. The first can't be called a farm because Guardians can't repeat the challenge once its done. This method includes completing seasonal challenges during Season of the Haunted.

Moreover, continuously playing and completing activities in Destiny 2 rewards Guardians with XP. While the amount gained might not look very useful, it helps them progress through the Season Pass.

In the free track, Guardians stand to earn a whopping 7000+ Bright Dust, just by making their way all the way up to level 100. Those who have a paid version of the Season Pass can earn an additional 3000 Bright Dust in the game.

While these steps can't be repeated, there is something else that Guardians can do. Bounties are often overlooked by many because they're silly little activities that they need to complete inside other major playlist activities like Strikes, Gambit, and the Crucible.

The easiest way to farm Bright Dust is by picking up repeatable bounties from Commander Zavala. Once done, they can make their way into the Vanguard Strikes and start grinding out these repeatable bounties.

As the name suggests, these bounties are repeatable, so there's no limit to the number of times Guardians can complete them. Moreover, they hand out XP rewards as well, so not only do players earn Bright Dust as a reward, they gain XP that can help them level up as well.

Using this method, Guardians can earn around 600 Bright Dust every hour just by completing repeatable bounties. Interestingly enough, this method can be used on all three characters, making it a nice way to farm Bright Dust overall.

Finally, once Solstice begins, Eva Levante will be back in the Tower. For the entire duration of the event, she'll have two weekly bounties for Guardians to complete. Other than XP rewards, completing these will get players Bright Dust as well.

These weekly bounties revolve around the activities in the European Aerial Zone, an area that opens up only during such special events. Overall, if Guardians continue to follow the methods mentioned above, they shouldn't be running short of Bright Dust in Destiny 2 anytime soon.

