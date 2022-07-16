Xur is selling a 70-stat armor in Destiny 2 right now (July 15-19) 

With only a few days remaining before Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 commences, the Agent of the Nine's generosity is at its peak. The upcoming event will test the various abilities of all three classes, where most objectives are tied to obliterating enemies with charged melee abilities, grenades and various other items.

After many months and updates, Xur has finally lived up to his title of being the "Exotic vendor," He is selling a 70-stat Crown of Tempests for Warlocks, which will become a guaranteed meta after Arc 3.0. There are also a few bits and pieces of Exotic and Legendary gear that are worth picking up, but Warlock's headpiece takes the cake.

Kimber Prime @KimberPrime



Here's what else he has:

youtube.com/watch?v=T3kTZS… 30 resilience Crown of Tempests at Xur this week.Here's what else he has: 30 resilience Crown of Tempests at Xur this week.Here's what else he has:youtube.com/watch?v=T3kTZS… https://t.co/S2KjgjCFZ6

Xur can be found in the Tower this week, where he has set up his shop at the usual spot within the Hangar area.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (July 15-19)

After months of supplying players with god-roll Legendary weapons and armor, Xur is selling Exotic armor with 70-stat for the very first time. Crown of Tempests was introduced in year 1 of Destiny 2, and grants synergy with Arc abilities. Supers such as Stormtrance gain increased duration with each kill.

In Exotic inventory, Xur is selling the Suros Regime Exotic Auto Rifle, The Bombardiers Exotic leg armor for Hunters, Ashen Wake gauntlets for Titans and Crown of Tempests headpiece for Warlocks. As mentioned before, the Crown comes with massive base stats of 70, alongside 30 Resilience and 16 Discipline.

Crown of Tempests Warlock headpiece (Image via Bungie)

Hunter's Bombardiers comes with 23 Intellect while Titan's Ashen Wake boasts 19 Discipline. Since Ashen Wake is an Exotic gear based on Fusion Grenades, having the most spike in Discipline is a really good pick. Players can buy each Exotic piece for 23 Legendary Shards.

In the Legendary section, the only gears worth picking up are the Wolftone Draw Bow and the Extraordinary Rendition Submachine Gun. The Bow is being sold with Sneak Bow and Harmony. The full perks combinations are as follows:

Tactile String for increased Accuracy.

Fiberglass Arrow Shaft for more Accuracy on the weapon.

Sneak Bow for increased hold time and reload speed.

Harmony for increased damage after scoring kills with other weapons. This is a great perk for double-primary builds in PvP.

Wolftone Draw Bow on Xur for sale (Image via Destiny 2)

The Extraordinary Rendition comes with perks such as Hammer Forged Rifling, Accurized Rounds, Surplus and Tap the Trigger. Worthy Legendary armor pieces include Hunter headpiece with 65 base stats, alongside Warlocks gauntlets with 24 Mobility and a Titan chest piece with 64 base stats.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far