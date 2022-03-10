All Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple weapons and god rolls

The Vow of the Disciple raid is finally out, and the Destiny 2 community is all over it for pinnacles and new weapons. Ranging across four different encounters, players can get their hands on seven different weapons, with the exotic Pulse Rifle included.

However, each encounter guarantees at least one set of gear, be it weapons or armor. The following article breaks down every weapon from the raid and the god rolls that a player can look for in PvP and PvE.

God rolls of every Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple weapons

1) Deliverance

Deliverance Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Deliverance is a legendary Kinetic Stasis Fusion Rifle with 740 Charge Time. There is a chance for this weapon to drop in both the Acquisition and the Exhibition encounter. The best perks for this weapon inside PvE are:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Accelerated Coils for Faster Charge Time.

Cornered for Faster Charge Time while being surrounded by combatants.

Surrounded for increased damage when three or more enemies are nearby.

Perpetual Motion and Adrenaline Junkie are good enough rolls for PvE but are not recommended for use due to high Charge Time.

2) Forbearance

Forbearance Grenade Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Forbearance is a breech Grenade Launcher, which is of Arc element type and sits in the energy slot of the inventory. It is a Wave Frame weapon, which can deal damage in an AOE after a projectile is shot. The best perks for PvE include:

Countermass for Recoil and Stability.

High-Velocity Rounds for quicker Projectiles.

Ambitious Assassin for Auto-Reload after multiple kills.

Chain Reaction for Elemental Explosion after final blows with this weapon.

Golden Tricorn and Rampage are viable options for PvP. It drops from The Caretaker and Rhulk boss encounter in Vow of the Disciple.

3) Insidious

Insidious Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Insidious is the legendary Arc Pulse Rifle which sits in the Energy slot of the inventory. It is an Aggressive Frame weapon, meaning players can make full use of it inside PvP. The best perks are:

Arrowhead Brake for great Recoil Control.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Rapid Hit for Stability with Precision Hits.

Rampage for damage increases with each kill up to 3x.

For PvE, Demolitionist and Turnabout is a great combination inside high-tier activities. Players can only get this weapon from The Caretaker encounter.

4) Submission

Submission (Image via Destiny 2)

Submission is a Kinetic 900 RPM SMG, similar to the Multimach from Iron Banner. Players can get this weapon to drop from Acquisition, The Caretaker, and Exhibition encounters. The best perks to go for in PvP are:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for a great increase in Range.

Perpetual Motion for bonus Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while the wielder moves.

Swashbuckler for an increase in damage with each kill, or Killing Wind for increased Mobility and Range after a kill.

Other perk combinations like Overflow and Frenzy alongside Subsistence and Frenzy make this weapon one of the best PvE usages.

5) Cataclysmic

Cataclysmic (Image via Destiny 2)

Cataclysmic is a Heavy Solar Linear Fusion Rifle that drops from Acquisition and The Caretaker encounter. Since this is a Heavy weapon, players will be using this mostly in PvE. The best perks include:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil Control.

Liquid Coils for greater Impact and Charge Time.

Fourth Time's the Charm for Auto-Reload after landing Precision Hits.

Focused Fury for bonus damage with the top half of the magazine after landing Precision Hits.

Sleight of Hand and Clown Cartridge are possible combinations of perks as well.

6) Lubrae's Ruin

Lubrae's Ruin (Image via Destiny 2)

Lubrae's Ruin is a legendary Solar Glaive weapon that can only be dropped from Rhulk, The First Disciple boss encounter. The best perks to go for with this weapon are:

Ballistic Tuning for an increase in Range.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size.

Turnabout for Overshield after breaking a combatant's shield.

Vorpal Weapon for an increase in damage against bosses and supers.

Surrounded is a great choice in place of Vorpal for clearing adds inside PvE.

