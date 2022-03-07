All new additions after Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple was completed

The Destiny 2 expansions don't end with the campaign's conclusion, as Bungie keeps a lot of things in store after additional missions. Much like how Beyond Light unlocked many things on Europa after Deep Stone Crypt's World First, Throne World has additional stuff to offer to the players.

After seven hours of intense raid racing, players were put in front of the cutscene that eventually concluded the Guardian's encounter with the First Disciple. Savathun's Throne World has a separate mission called "Preservation," alongside the remaining void Fragments in the Tower.

Every unlocked feature after the completion of Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple

1) Preservation quest

The "Preservation" quest was available right after clan Elysium achieved the World First title on the Vow of the Disciple raid. It involved a few beginner mechanics from the raid, where Guardians had to collect small orange founts and bring them to the payload.

Picking up the orange fount will apply to three buffs, namely Heightened, Brimming, and Overflowing knowledge. Much like the first encounter, the payload needs to be escorted near the Pyramid entrance to unlock the main door.

The rest of the mission will take place on the same terrain as the raid's Acquisition encounter. Players should defeat a bunch of Scorn enemies, which will complete the entire quest while rewarding a pinnacle weapon. After this, everyone will be given 1400 seconds to roam the entire area.

This is to find lores that are scattered around, containing the voice lines of Rhulk, The First Disciple, and his backstory.

2) Void 3.0 Fragments

All remaining Fragments for void 3.0 are now available for pickup from Ikora at the Tower for all three classes. Each Fragment costs around 25,000 Glimmers, which counts up to 100,000 Glimmers per character. They include:

Echo of Obscurity: Final blows with a finisher will grant invisibility (+10 Recovery).

Echo of Harvest: Precision kills on weakened targets will create orbs of power (-10 Intellect).

Echo of Instability: Grenade final blows will grant Volatile rounds to weapons (+10 Strength).

Echo of Starvation: Devour will be granted after picking up orbs of power (-10 Recovery).

Additional features include a dialog from Fynch in The Throne World and the Pyramid in Throne World emitting some kind of flame or energy.

