How to unlock glowing armor in Destiny 2 Solstice 2022

Solstice is one of the major events of Destiny 2. Lasting for around three weeks, this event commemorates the achievements of all the Lightbearers throughout the past year.

Like every year, this year’s Solstice features a set of glowing armor, something that is sought after by almost every single Guardian. In previous years, unlocking glow was restricted to completing certain in-game activities.

This year, however, that has changed. Guardians might have to jump through a few hoops in order to get a glowing armor set in Destiny 2, but their efforts will be worth it.

How to unlock all Solstice glows in Destiny 2

There are two specific types of glows in Destiny 2. One is a stable white glow while the other one is a dynamic glow. The dynamic glow armor set changes colors based on the Guardian’s subclass.

How to unlock the white glow for armor pieces

To unlock the white glow, Guardians will have to completely upgrade their Solstice armor. However, this year's upgrade method is slightly different. In order to upgrade the armor set, Guardians will have to follow the steps listed below:

Solstice armor sets can be picked up from Eva Levante at the Tower

Guardians need to equip these armor pieces and head to any destination in the Director.

With the Solstice armor set equipped, Guardians need to take part in different events in order to earn Silver Leaves

Once a Guardian has earned enough Silver Leaves, they need to head into the Bonfire Bash seasonal playlist activity with the Solstice armor pieces equipped. This can be accessed from either the Director or the portal beside Eva Levante at the Tower.

Upon successfully completing the activity, Guardians will lose all the Silver Leaves and will gain Silver Ash in return.

Guardians will have to complete other event-related challenges to unlock Kindling. Once it is unlocked, they can equip it on their Solstice armor pieces.

The armor pieces can now be upgraded, and its maximum level will be achieved in three upgrades. Once a piece has been fully upgraded, Guardians can unlock its white glow in Destiny 2.

The white glow for this year's Solstice (Image via Bungie)

The only downside to the process is the fact that it has to be repeated for every armor piece, making it slightly tedious.

Guardians can rehash the process with all three classes. Interestingly enough, these armor pieces can be converted into ornaments using the game's transmog feature.

How to unlock dynamic glow for armor pieces

The method to get the dynamic glow is rather straightforward. Guardians will simply have to purchase the ornaments using either 6000 Bright Dust or 1500 Silver from the Eververse Store.

The dynamic glow for this year's Solstice (Image via Bungie)

Now, this is slightly difficult because Bright Dust is a rare resource in Destiny 2. Those who want these ornaments for all three classes will have to grind a lot in order to purchase them.

The only saving grace is the fact that these items can be purchased as long as the Solstice is active in the game. This gives Guardians some time to grind for the amount of Bright Dust required.

