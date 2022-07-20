Something New god roll guide in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

The newest Solstice event in Destiny 2 has introduced Guardians to a brand new activity and a new challenge system.

Here, players can complete different objectives for event currencies and progress towards the new Flamekeeper seal in Solstice. Amid all the activities, players can pick up the exclusive Hand Cannon and Shotgun.

The weapon in question is the new Hand Cannon called Something New. It is a Kinetic Stasis 120 RPM Hand Cannon, with a total of 12 perks in two slots.

This article breaks down all the perk combinations for the Something New Hand Cannon in Destiny 2.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is based solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination for Destiny 2 Hand Cannon Something New in both PvP and PvE

1) How to get the weapon

Something New Hand Cannon on Eva Levante (Image via Destiny 2)

The Something New Hand Cannon can be acquired by completing the Bonfire Bash activity in Solstice. To start, players must complete the first few introductory quest steps for the event and open the Tower map. The activity can be started by interacting with the small white lantern located beside Eva Levante at the Tower.

The Bonfire Bash activity requires players to collect small orbs of ignites from mini-bosses on EAZ and throw them on a big bonfire in the middle. The total number of ignites required to light up the bonfire is 20, which players will have to collect within the time limit of eight minutes.

Depositing all 20 ignites summons a boss, who can be defeated to complete the activity. The bonfire at the center will act as a reward chest, which has a chance of dropping either the Something New Hand Cannon or the Compass Rose Shotgun.

2) PvE god roll

Something New Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2 gunsmith)

One can almost deem Something New to be the perfect weapon for the PvE Stasis build.

The Aggressive Framed weapon comes with perks such as Headstone and Demolitionist, which are great for both Stasis Fragments and Grenade builds. This could also be great for high-tier content if Bungie ever decides to release Champion mods with Hand Cannons.

The best perk combinations for Something New are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for Stability, Handling, and Range.

Flared Magwell for increased Reload Speed and Stability.

Wellspring for 8% split distribution of ability energies across all three sections upon a kill.

Headstone for summoning a Stasis crystal upon precision kill.

Other perks such as Demolitionist can pair up insanely well with Wellspring, as both the perks can constantly help Guardians regenerate their abilities with kills.

3) PvP god roll

Something New PvP god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Aggressive Hand Cannons are a driving force inside PvP, with some primary examples being Steady Hand, Igneous Hammer and more.

With Something New added to the collection, players will be looking to bag the best perks for PvP. The best perk combinations for this Hand Cannon inside Destiny 2 PvP are:

Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

High Caliber Rounds for increased Range and flinching enemies.

Tunnel Vision for aim-assist after defeating a target.

Harmony for 20% more damage after kills with other weapons.

Perks such as Multi kill Clip will work instead of Harmony for 17% more damage after one kill. This damage increases with more kills, up to 33% and 50%.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far