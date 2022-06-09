Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 leaks: Hand Cannon, skins, and ornaments 

Destiny 2 Solstice is a little over a month away, and there are already a few things players can look forward to amid all the hype. Bungie renamed the event from "Solstice of Heroes" to just "Solstice," where players celebrate the return of the Traveler by defeating mini-bosses inside the European Aerial Zone.

Bungie has announced beforehand that the upcoming Solstice will differ from what came before. Players can expect the event to drop on July 19 alongside the weekly reset at 10 AM PST. The event will see a new addition called Event Card, where players will earn rewards by completing challenges and seals.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Another beautiful, sun-filled day kicks off our second week of the Solstice of Heroes.



Praise the sun—and don't forget your SPF. Another beautiful, sun-filled day kicks off our second week of the Solstice of Heroes. Praise the sun—and don't forget your SPF. https://t.co/7Seb5n8RGW

Moreover, there are also new leaks that have surfaced online, which showcase a new upcoming Hand Cannon, ornaments, and skins for different items.

Disclaimer: Some of the things mentioned in this article are based on leaks and may change with the final release.

Solstice 2022 leaks suggest new Destiny 2 Hand Cannons and a lot of new items

The newest leaks on the upcoming Solstice come from none other than @DestinyTwoLeaks. The account uploaded a picture of what appears to be a Hand Cannon. While the name and archetype are unknown, there are rumors of the weapon being Aggressive Framed, shooting at 120 RPM.

Destiny Leaks @DestinyTwoLeaks Thread of datamined solstice gear



Upcoming solstice hand cannon, archetype unknown. Thread of datamined solstice gearUpcoming solstice hand cannon, archetype unknown. https://t.co/IzzOMQPLi2

Other leaks involve Universal ornaments of different classes, including the Scintillant Prism Bond for Warlocks, Phosphorescent Prism Vest for Hunter, and much more. In addition, there might also be a Solstice-exclusive Legendary emote called Guarding Glaive.

Destiny Leaks @DestinyTwoLeaks



light.gg/db/items/33444…



light.gg/db/items/33889…



light.gg/db/items/16995…



light.gg/db/items/38540… What we have seen of the armor so far, it’s not complete, nor does it have the actual visuals yet. What we have seen of the armor so far, it’s not complete, nor does it have the actual visuals yet.light.gg/db/items/33444…light.gg/db/items/33889…light.gg/db/items/16995…light.gg/db/items/38540…

Aside from the Destiny 2 Event Cards, players won't have to level up different parts of the same armor set. Starting with this year's Solstice, Guardians can just level up one piece of the Solstice armor set. Bungie also added the following regarding the armor drops:

"While you can get multiple instances of a helmet, for example, upgrading armor will allow you to reroll its stats and the stat potential of the armor will be shared across those drops."

There will also be a new mode added with the event called, "Bonfire Bash Mode." Bungie had this to say about the new mode:

"Another new feature will be added coming to Solstice is an activity in the European Aerial Zone, called Bonfire Bash, where Guardians will be building and stoking what can only be described as 'paracausal bonfires' while the enemy of the summer fun (including Taken, Cabal, Hive, and Fallen) will be attempting to crash the party and extinguish the fire."

Destiny 2 Events @EventsInDestiny 2022 Solstice preview

Destiny Event Updates - Event Card

Increased Vault space

Trials update

All-new Dungeon on 5/27

Season of [REDACTED] on 5/24



There’s a lot to be excited for! Watch the new Season’s reveal trailer Tuesday morning, 5/24.



bung.ie/3lrknpW 2022 Solstice previewDestiny Event Updates - Event CardIncreased Vault spaceTrials updateAll-new Dungeon on 5/27Season of [REDACTED] on 5/24There’s a lot to be excited for! Watch the new Season’s reveal trailer Tuesday morning, 5/24. ➖2022 Solstice preview ➖Destiny Event Updates - Event Card➖Increased Vault space ➖Trials update ➖All-new Dungeon on 5/27➖Season of [REDACTED] on 5/24There’s a lot to be excited for! Watch the new Season’s reveal trailer Tuesday morning, 5/24.bung.ie/3lrknpW https://t.co/skXBFhPit7

Based on the description, it would appear that Bungie is planning for an event-exclusive activity, which might work similarly to defending a point against enemy hoards.

Destiny 2 Solstice is set to release on July 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far