Lucky Pants exotic armor in Destiny 2 makes hand cannons more powerful than ever

Destiny 2 has lots to offer in terms of exotic gear. From headpieces to leg armor, every exotic synergizes with the Guardian's skill, supers, or weapons. With each season seeing the arrival of new exotic armor for all three classes, Bungie intends to make some sandbox changes along with them.

However, the exotic piece of armor in question here is a Destiny 2 Year 1 exotic leg armor known as "Lucky Pants." With its entire rework and the buffs on hand cannons in general, it is safe to say that there is a new meta that the Guardians will be following in Season 15.

Lucky Pants synergizing with hand cannons in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

In one of the most recent TWABs, Bungie announced the changes they would be bringing in Season 15, which included several weapon types and sandboxes. However, hand cannons were one of the mentioned types eventually confirmed as getting buffed with the ongoing season.

Hand cannons have always felt heavyweight inside PvP, rather than PvE, regardless of the archetype and fire rate. With average damage output, alongside outdated perks, this weapon-type hasn't found its way to the top when it comes to dealing serious damage to bosses within a short span.

The Malfeasance Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

However, with the rework of one of the exotic armors for Hunters called Lucky Pants, every exotic hand cannon can be used as a primary source of DPS to bosses inside moderately powered Destiny 2 nightfalls and even raids. The exotic perk of Lucky Pants is called "Illegally Modded Holster," which states:

"When you ready a fully loaded hand cannon that deals kinetic damage or a damage type that matches your subclass energy type, each hit from that hand cannon increases the damage of the next shot for a short time against the combatant. Hand cannons ready faster and are more accurate immediately after swapping to them."

The main idea behind this is simple. Each hand cannon needs to have its magazine filled while the Hunter equips the Lucky Pants. Once holstered, the next equipped hand cannon will get a buff called "Illegally Modded Holster," along with a "Damage Boost" buff with each hit on an enemy.

The "Damage Boost" perk can be stacked up to ten times, followed by a prompt on the left side of the screen saying, "Out of Luck." Guardians of Destiny 2 won't be able to deal bonus damage to enemies while this is active.

It remains to be seen how the meta gets affected moving forward.

