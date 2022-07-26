5 easiest Exotic weapons for beginners to get in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has quite a few Exotic weapons that Guardians can get their hands on. However, some of them are slightly difficult to obtain. Moreover, not all these weapons are beginner-friendly.

Destiny 2 sees new players every day. While all the newbies might take some time to figure out how everything works in the game, here is a list of five Exotic weapons they can easily get their hands on.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Gjallarhorn, The Lament and 3 other Exotic weapons that Destiny 2 newbies can obtain easily

Picking up Exotics in Destiny 2 has never been easier. This statement actually holds true for many Exotics in the game.

Over the last few seasons, Bungie has been vaulting a lot of old content in the game in order to make space for newer content.

Many planets have been vaulted over the years. In fact, even the Forsaken Campaign was vaulted right before the Witch Queen dropped. These planets and campaigns contained multiple missions that were related to different Exotic weapons in the game. When the content was vaulted, the Exotics were moved to the Monument to Lost Lights.

The Monument to Lost Lights has almost every Exotic from past campaigns. These Exotics can be obtained for the right price. However, there are some that still have missions associated with them.

1) Riskrunner

The Riskrunner is the very first Exotic that new Guardians will be able to get their hands on in the game. Earlier, the quest for this weapon was offered by Banshee-44, the gun seller in the tower.

However, after a rework, the quest can now be picked up from Shaw Han in the Cosmodrome. The quest is called "A Spark of Hope," and it involves traversing through a chasm.

Beginners might struggle with the jumping puzzle. However, it isn't complicated once they know where the platforms are. The trick to quickly making it through this puzzle is picking up high-mobility armor. This will allow Guardians to jump higher, something that can come in handy during the mission.

2) Gjallarhorn

The Gjallarhorn is arguably the most iconic weapon in the entire franchise. It was introduced in Destiny 2 along with the 30th-anniversary pack.

The Gjallarhorn also happens to be one of the few Exotics locked behind a dungeon. In order to get this weapon, Guardians must successfully clear a dungeon known as Grasp of Avarice. This task might sound daunting to a beginner, but there are a lot of other players out there who can help them with it.

The best way to look for a Fireteam would be to head over to the Destiny 2 Companion App and pick a group from there. The Gjallarhorn is a really powerful Rocket Launcher and can come in handy in many situations.

3) Dead Man's Tale

The Dead Man's Tale is nothing but a Sniper Rifle under the guise of a Scout Rifle. A couple of seasons ago, the only way to obtain this weapon was by completing a mission aboard the Glyckon. The ship has vanished from the system, but not before Xur could bag a few copies for himself.

The Dead Man's Tale is now a part of Xur's weekend inventory. However, it's not the same combination every week. There are weeks when he has a really powerful roll combination, and there are weeks when he sells a variant that isn't very good.

The price of the Dead Man's Tale is slightly higher because it requires an Exotic Cipher. However, the Exotic Cipher can be picked up from Xur itself. Once that's done, Guardians can unlock it by completing 21 matches in the Vanguard, Crucible or Gambit playlists.

Once unlocked, players can return it to Xur along with other materials for a brand new Dead Man's Tale.

Xur has a new roll every week. Guardians should check in every week to see if the weapon has a roll they like.

4) The Lament

The Lament is an Exotic that is associated with the Beyond Light campaign in Destiny 2. In order to get this weapon, Guardians will have to purchase the expansion first.

Once they've purchased the expansion, they will have to progress through a considerable portion of the campaign before being offered this quest by Banshee-44. Yes, Guardians will have to jump through a few hoops in order to finally pick up the pieces of The Lament. However, it's completely worth the effort.

Moreover, Beyond Light is tied to the Stasis subclass in the game. Beginners can use the missions in the campaign to hone their Stasis builds before moving on to the other sections of the game.

Interestingly enough, the mission for this weapon hasn't really changed despite all the major changes that the game has seen.

5) No Time To Explain

The No Time To Explain is yet another Exotic weapon tied to the Beyond Light campaign. Just like The Lament, Guardians must own the Beyond Light expansion in Destiny 2 in order to be eligible for this weapon.

Once they have picked up the campaign, players will have to complete it. After the Beyond Light campaign is over, Guardians can talk to Exo Stranger and pick up the quest for the No Time To Explain Exotic Pulse Rifle in Destiny 2.

The interesting part about this weapon is a perk called Rewind Again. After it stacks 10 times, a small time portal opens and fires bullets at the enemy. Precision hits extend the duration of the time portal.

While these are the easiest weapons that Guardians can obtain in Destiny 2, there are many other weapons that they can pick up from the Monument to Lost Lights at the Tower.

However, purchasing weapons from the Monument to Lost Lights can be slightly expensive and may require some grinding. Until they gain a better understanding of Destiny 2, beginners should consider getting the Exotics mentioned above.

