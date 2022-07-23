Xur is selling high-stat Legendary armor for all three classes in Destiny 2 (July 22 to 26)

With the ongoing annual Solstice event in Destiny 2, players have a chance to upgrade and customize their stats into high-stat armor. Each armor piece can be upgraded using event currencies, which makes it easier for everyone to reach the triple-100 stats in their respective classes.

However, the Agent of the Nine is back this weekend to make things easier for everyone. Players can pick up the Legendary gear he has brought in, as some pieces are worth picking up.

Xur has been quite generous over the last few months with the number of god rolls he is giving away to Guardians, as they are beneficial for both beginners and veterans.

Xur inventory this weekend in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (July 22 to 26)

This weekend, players can look for Xur on Nessus in his usual spot. He can be found near the Watcher's Grave waypoint, where Guardians can go straight past the Vex portal on the left and look for a crimson tree on the side of the road. Xur usually sets up his shop on top of this tree.

The huge tree on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

Before browsing his Exotic inventory, players can look for the high-stat Legendary armor that he has brought in with him this week. The Agent of the Nine is selling seasonal armor from Season 13 for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers. Here’s what each class can pick up from Xur's inventory, regarding the Legendary armor set:

Hunters can get a high-stat helmet, with 66 base stats and 30 Recovery.

Warlocks can pick up the helmet, with 62 base stats and 21 Intellect, alongside the boots with 22 Recovery and 19 Intellect.

Titans can pick up the helmet, with 22 Resilience and 21 Discipline.

Wild Hunt Mask for Hunters from Season of the Hunt (Image via Destiny 2)

For weapons, the Nature of the Beast Hand Cannon is decent enough for PvP, as it carries perks such as Snapshot Sights and Rangefinder. Since Precision Framed Hand Cannons have been buffed recently, the Vulpecula can be a great pick as well. Despite the Masterwork being shown as "Impact," players won't deal increased damage upon leveling it up.

Vulpecula Hand Cannon on Xur this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Titan's Armamentium with 26 Resilience alongside Warlock's Starfire Protocol with 25 Resilience are great picks from the Exotic section. Hawkmoon is also being sold with an Opening Shot for 125,000 Glimmers, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard, and 200 Legendary Shards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far