Best solo flawless Warlock build for Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon

With the Solar 3.0 rework, Warlocks received a buff in Destiny 2. Warlocks can now turn into potential nuclear warheads and can clear rooms in an instant. When it comes to the Duality Dungeon, Warlocks can be uncannily effective thanks to the amount of damage that they can dish out with their grenades.

The Duality Dungeon is one of the hardest dungeons in the game. Completing it solo without dying is a different ball game altogether. Thus, the Warlock build could prove beneficial to those wishing to attempt a solo flawless run of the Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon.

Guardians wishing to complete a solo flawless run of this dungeon need to keep in mind that it is not just the build that can help them achieve this, but it is also how and when they choose to use their abilities.

Best Solar 3.0 Warlock build for a solo flawless Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon run

The main idea of this build is to make the most of the grenades in the game. Warlocks have a slew of grenades at their disposal, and with the right exotic armor, players can get an infinite supply of grenades. Here is everything that Warlocks need for the build.

Abilities

Super: Well of Radiance.

Class Ability: Empowering Rift. Warlocks create a well of power that gives Guardians inside it additional weapon damage.

Melee: Incinerating Snap. Warlocks create a fan of sparks that scorch targets. If this attack is targeted at just one enemy, then they take most of the AoE damage.

Grenades: Fusion Grenades. These grenades stick to targets and apply a moderate scorch debuff to targets when they detonate. They also damage targets when they explode in Destiny 2.

Solar 3.0 Aspects and Fragments choices for solo flawless Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon Warlock build

Icarus Dash: Warlocks can dodge when they are in air. When a Warlock rapidly defeats targets with their Super or their weapons while airborne, they get the cure buff.

Touch of Flame: Fusion Grenades explode twice.

Ember of Solace: Radiant and Restoration buffs last longer.

Ember of Wonder: Eliminating multiple targets with Solar ignitions spawns an Orb of Power for Warlocks (+10 Resilience).

Ember of Blistering: Defeating targets with Solar ignitions reduces grenade recharge time.

Ember of Ashes: Warlocks can add a higher number of scorch stacks to targets.

Armor and Mods

Exotic Armor: Starfire Protocol. This has an intrinsic perk known as Fusion Harness. With this perk active, fusion grenades deal additional damage.

When standing in an Empowering Rift, Guardians receive an empowered buff. With this buff active, empowered weapon damage reduces the grenade cooldown time. Killing enemies with grenades reduces the cooldown time of a Warlock's rifts in Destiny 2.

This Exotic armor procs well with the Warlock's Empowering Rift ability. This could work well with the Healing Rift, but then that does not grant the empowered buff.

Whenever Warlocks damage someone with their Fusion Grenades, the cooldown time for their rifts reduces. Given that the Touch of Flame Aspect is also used in this build, damaging enemies with grenades isn't that difficult in the Destiny 2 Duality Dungeon.

Mods: The basic mod that Warlocks will need to consider here is the Recovery Stat mod. To have a low cooldown on their rifts, a high recovery is important. However, Guardians do not need to have a high recovery stat. Something around the 7-80 ballpark should do.

The deficit can be made up with the help of the Starfire Protocol Exotic armor. Here are a few other mods that Warlocks should take into account:

Explosive Wellmaker

Bountiful Wells

Classy Restoration

Ashes to Ashes

Well of Life

Armor of the Dying Star

Other than that, here are a few weapon perks that Warlocks might want to consider when running this build:

Golden Tricorn

Rampage

Multi Kill Clip

Bait and Switch

Apart from these few mods, Warlocks can also focus on any weapon that rolls with the Incandescent perk. This perk is one of the most valuable in Destiny 2 right now, thanks to the Solar rework, and procs well with almost every Solar build in the game.

