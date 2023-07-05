Destiny 2 Wicked Implement Exotic guide: How to get, perks, catalyst, and more

The Wicked Implement Exotic Scout Rifle is finally available for everyone in Destiny 2. After weeks of fishing for the rarest of specimens, the Week 6 reset allowed everyone to run a special section of the Deep Dive, one requiring a bit of challenge and coordination amongst a fireteam. While the initial steps were gated behind each weekly reset, players who haven't caught a single fish can collect all of them right now.

The following article will guide you through all the stages that will lead you to obtain the Wicked Implement Scout Rifle. It is a Stasis 180 RPM Scout Rifle with a couple of unique Exotic perks.

The Intrinsic trait, Creeping Attrition, slows down enemies upon precision hits. The Exotic Perk, Tithing Harvest, creates Stasis Shard that can track back to the user, refilling the weapon's magazine.

The step-by-step process for obtaining the Wicked Implement Scout Rifle in Destiny 2

1) Acquire three Exotic fishes

The first step to acquiring the weapon is to catch three Exotic fish in three different locations. The following list includes the names of all the fish and the locations they are associated with:

Whispering Mothcarp from Savathun's Throne World.

Vexing Placiderm from Nessus.

Aeonian Alpha-Betta from EDZ.

Catching fish (Image via Destiny 2)

A full guide on fishing in Destiny 2 can be found within this link. Once you have all the fish, head to the HELM and deposit in exchange for Broken Blades.

2) Depositing the Broken Blades

Once you have the Broken Blades upon depositing the three Exotic fishes, load into the Deep Dive activity and look for three hidden Hive Thrall statues. A full guide on each location can be found here. The following list summarizes all the locations:

Drop down after going through the first door, and look for a yellow light leading to a path on your right.

A newly-opened door on the left side of the first encounter room.

Descend through the huge fan and look for a small gap to your left.

Those who are still confused can follow Esoterickk's video given above.

3) How to start the Exotic mission

Once all three Bones have been deposited to the Thrall statues, an additional door to the right side of the second encounter will open up. You will see more Hive Thrall statue(s) based on the number of allies in your fireteam. A solo player will get one statue, with duos getting two, and trios getting three.

Thrall statue leading to the mission (Image via Destiny 2)

Interact with the statues alongside the Carve a Path of Violence option to start the Exotic mission and make your way through the water barrier.

4) SINK...DEEPER...DROWN

The aforementioned series of words are the primary objectives that will show on the left side of your screen, implying that you are on the correct path. Follow the straightforward path through the water until you come across a wave of Taken enemies, followed by a boss called Khull.

Servile Minotaur (Image via Destiny 2)

To damage Khull, you will need to defeat all Servile Minotaurs that spawn in the same room. Damage the boss until it teleports out of the room, and look for a new entrance that will lead you to the pyramid. Everything from this point onwards will have restricted respawns, alongside a 10-minute timer.

Resonant Node under the stairs (Image via Destiny 2)

The overall mechanic here is to shoot Resonant Nodes and nullify the Darkness Barriers. Repeat this mechanic for two rooms and defeat Khull. Now, make your way to the final boss room of the Omen Blade of the Black Terrace Tormentor. To start damaging this boss, look for additional Minotaurs within the maze, called Honed Minotaurs.

Honed Minotaurs (Image via Destiny 2)

Acquire the Deathly Sharp buff from the Honed Minotaurs and start damaging the boss. You will have approximately one and a half minutes to deal additional damage to the Tormentor boss. The 10-second timer is still active here, so you will need to work fast. Once the timer for Deathly Sharp runs out, kill three Minotaurs again to acquire the buff.

Deathly Sharp buff (Image via Destiny 2)

Follow the marker after killing the boss, and you will end up in front of a statue of Winnower. Interact to acquire the Wicked Implement Exotic Scout Rifle.

5) Wicked Implement catalyst

Since there have been no confirmations on the catalyst drops, it seems to be time-gated for now. Adding the catalyst will allow the Stasis Shards to overflow the magazine.

