Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares guide: Nezarec boss fight

The Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid has finally concluded with team Hard in the Paint securing the title of World First in the raid race. The raid features four different encounters, with the Nezarec boss fight serving as the final encounter in the activity.

Nezarec, a Disciple of the Witness, was speculated to be the boss of this new raid for a while, based on the clues left behind in the lore surrounding the previous seasons. Now that it's confirmed that he's the final boss of the activity, here's a quick guide on how to defeat the Final God of Pain in the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid.

How to defeat Nezarec in Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid

During the Nezarec boss fight, you will come across a few mechanics. The first one is the Light and Darkness node mechanic, which can be seen since the very first encounter. Two players will have to be dedicated to this activity. Here's what you need to do:

One player stands in the Light node while the other stands in the Darkness node. These nodes will have an aura surrounding them. Both of you have to shoot your respective nodes to collect a buff. After you've received the buff, the node you just shot will point you in a direction. Move in that direction and shoot the node that has formed on the plate. You will then have to go to the node with the aura around it and make your way to a fresh node to deposit the buff. While the two of you are doing this mechanic, your remaining teammates will have to clear ads, and avoid Nezarec's attacks. While the node connection phase is active, you will notice a small notification that reads as "Nezarec's Hatred," which is believed to be a wipe mechanic. To remove this notification, you will have to shoot the crit spots on his shoulders. If it's glowing white, pick up the light buff and shoot the crit. If it's glowing orange, pick up the darkness buff and shoot his shoulder. After you've completed all the plates with the Light and Darkness nodes, the boss damage phase will begin. The boss phase is fairly simple. So equip a Divinity and hit him with all you have. Rinse and repeat till you get to Nezarec's final stand. His final stand isn't different from any of the other damage phases, so use the Divinity and commit all Supers you have to this attack.

Once you've depleted Nezarec's health, you will have successfully completed the Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares raid. It's a rather straightforward encounter compared to the others in the raid. If you manage to complete it within 24 hours of the activity going live, you will receive a special Destiny 2 emblem, and there's a chance you might end up receiving the raid exclusive Exotic as well.

