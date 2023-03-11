Who won the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares World First raid?

Raids are some of the most difficult activities in Destiny 2. Every time the game developers launch a raid in a season, a race to finish it follows.

Team Hard in the Paint completed the latest Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid just two and a half hours after its launch, claiming the title of World First.

Here's what Bungie had to say about the victory:

"Guardians from around the world fought against an ancient threat in the Root of Nightmares raid this weekend during the World First raid race. A massive congratulations to Team Hard in the Paint for emerging victorious. As the first team to both beat the raid and the additional challenges, all six members will receive World First title belts and will forever be known as the World First Champions of Root of Nightmares."

Many players within the Destiny 2 community run raids on launch day to try and get their hands on the coveted World First belt.

This title can only be earned by being the first team to complete the activity and loot the final chest in the raid. While it does sound easy, the task is very challenging.

Team Hard in the Paint beats Clan Elysium's World First winning streak by conquering Destiny 2's Root of Nightmares

With their feat, Team Hard in the Paint have managed to break the winning streak of Clan Elysium, who won three Destiny 2 raid races back-to-back. A lot of players assumed that Clan Elysium would secure the title again this time, but that did not happen.

The Root of Nightmares raid in Destiny 2 Lightfall follows some complex mechanics. Moreover, given that the contest mode modifier is active, the effective power level of a player is capped at 1780. Meanwhile, the power level of the overall activity is 1800. This difference in power level makes the overall experience even more challenging.

Moreover, since Root of Nightmares is a raid that is fresh out of the oven, the mechanics are completely unknown. This means that players have to figure out the mechanics while working their way through hordes of enemies.

Speaking of the Root of Nightmares raid, teams have not faced any major technical issues while playing the activity for a change. Given that Destiny 2 faced a major outage within the first week of launch, it was rather good to see that no such thing happened over the course of the World First raid race.

In conclusion, Team Hard in the Paint managed to complete the Root of Nightmares raid in record time, showing how skilled the players are. With this belt under wraps, will the team be able to break Clan Elysium's record of a three-peat? This is a question that only time will be able to answer.

