Destiny 2 Lightfall “Chicken Error code”: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The release of Destiny 2's Lightfall update has been marred by performance issues that have impacted the gameplay experience for many players in the community. Despite introducing exciting new features to the game, the update has also brought along a number of bugs and errors that are affecting the overall quality of the gameplay.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.



bung.ie/lightfall The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation. The Witness and its newest disciple are here.Begin your journey. Wield new power. Find strength in your fellow Guardians and triumph in the face of annihilation.bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/4ZM96fntWu

One such recurring bug is the Chicken Error code, which occurs when the game fails to connect to the Bungie servers due to a connection issue.

What makes it one of the more annoying performance bugs to deal with is the fact that there is no permanent solution to the problem. This issue tends to be more prevalent during periods of high sign-in traffic.

However, there are a few temporary workarounds that Bungie and the community have suggested, hence, today's guide will go over some of the things you can do to deal with the the Chicken Error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Fixing the Chicken Error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As mentioned, the Chicken Error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall occurs when there is a connectivity issue with the game’s servers themselves. Here are some steps that you can try to deal with the bug:

1) Retry the activity

To resolve the Chicken Error code in Destiny 2 Lightfall, the first step you should take is to retry the activity that caused the error to occur. It is possible that a particular mission or side activity triggered the error. By attempting the activity a second time, you may be able to prevent the error from occurring again.

2) Restart the game

The next step would be to restart the game itself. Restarting the title from scratch is likely to fix the majority of performance issues, and even Bungie themselves suggest it as one of the best solutions for the Chicken Error code.

3) Wait for a patch

Bungie Help @BungieHelp As we investigate sign-on issues in Destiny, we have disabled all Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net including the API. As we investigate sign-on issues in Destiny, we have disabled all Destiny 2 integration features on Bungie.net including the API.

Bungie is aware of the connectivity issues that many in the community have been facing after the new Lightfall expansion dropped. They have addressed the sign-in problem with the latest expansion and have temporarily disabled some of the integration features in the game.

They are very likely to deploy a patch on this, hence, players are advised to wait it out before the performance issues are resolved.

4) Check your internet connection

To resolve the Chicken Error Code, which is caused by connection issues in Destiny 2 Lightfall, it's important to check your internet connectivity. If the problem is on your end, restarting your internet router can help.

Additionally, closing all background apps and any third-party VPN services that you might be using can also be effective.

5) Reinstall Destiny 2

Reinstalling the game might seem like a drastic measure, but it has proven to be effective for many players in the community. This step can fix a majority of the bugs that the game is currently facing, including the Chicken Error code.

Additionally, reinstalling the game can remove any corrupted files in the installation directory and replace them with new ones.

Poll : 0 votes